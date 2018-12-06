UFC 231 fight card, odds: Brian Ortega favored to claim featherweight title from Max Holloway

UFC president Dana White has long said that Toronto is one of the promotion's favorite stops, and Saturday it indeed will touch down in Canada for the UFC 231 event. As the year comes to a close, White and UFC are bringing us fans quite the stacked card, which is headlined by two amazing championship fights that have the potential to bring all of the fireworks.

In the main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against the undefeated Brian Ortega in a bout that was originally slated to take place this past July at UFC 226. Unfortunately, Holloway was forced to pull from the fight just days prior due to health issues, but he was thankfully able to rebound this year so we can see him battle one of the fastest-rising fighters in UFC. In the co-main event, a new women's flyweight champion will be crowned as Valentina Shevchenko squares off with former women's strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a bout that not long ago fans only dreamed of seeing in the Octagon.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 231 card set to take place on Saturday.

UFC 231 odds