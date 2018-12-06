UFC 231 fight card, odds: Brian Ortega favored to claim featherweight title from Max Holloway
Oddsmakers see Ortega walking away the champ on Saturday
UFC president Dana White has long said that Toronto is one of the promotion's favorite stops, and Saturday it indeed will touch down in Canada for the UFC 231 event. As the year comes to a close, White and UFC are bringing us fans quite the stacked card, which is headlined by two amazing championship fights that have the potential to bring all of the fireworks.
In the main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against the undefeated Brian Ortega in a bout that was originally slated to take place this past July at UFC 226. Unfortunately, Holloway was forced to pull from the fight just days prior due to health issues, but he was thankfully able to rebound this year so we can see him battle one of the fastest-rising fighters in UFC. In the co-main event, a new women's flyweight champion will be crowned as Valentina Shevchenko squares off with former women's strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a bout that not long ago fans only dreamed of seeing in the Octagon.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 231 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 231 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Brian Ortega -120
Max Holloway (c) -110
Featherweight title
Valentina Shevchenko -360
Joanna Jedrzejczyk +270
Women's flyweight title
Thiago Santos -205
Jimi Manuwa +165
Light heavyweight
Gunnar Nelson -150
Alex Oliveira +120
Welterweight
Hakeem Dawodu -175
Kyle Bochniak +145
Featherweight
Claudia Gadelha -315
Nina Ansaroff +245
Women's strawweight
Katlyn Chookagian -190
Jessica Eye +155
Women's flyweight
Elias Theodorou -130
Eryk Anders +100
Middleweight
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier -120
|Gilbert Burns -110
|Lightweight
|Aleksandar Rakic -600
|Devin Clark +400
|Light heavyweight
|Brad Katona -200
|Matthew Lopez +160
|Bantamweight
|Chad Laprise -375
|Dhiego Lima +285
|Welterweight
|Diego Ferreira -360
|Jesse Ronson +270
|Lightweight
