UFC 231 fight card, odds: Brian Ortega favored to claim featherweight title from Max Holloway

Oddsmakers see Ortega walking away the champ on Saturday

UFC president Dana White has long said that Toronto is one of the promotion's favorite stops, and Saturday it indeed will touch down in Canada for the UFC 231 event. As the year comes to a close, White and UFC are bringing us fans quite the stacked card, which is headlined by two amazing championship fights that have the potential to bring all of the fireworks. 

In the main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against the undefeated Brian Ortega in a bout that was originally slated to take place this past July at UFC 226. Unfortunately, Holloway was forced to pull from the fight just days prior due to health issues, but he was thankfully able to rebound this year so we can see him battle one of the fastest-rising fighters in UFC. In the co-main event, a new women's flyweight champion will be crowned as Valentina Shevchenko squares off with former women's strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a bout that not long ago fans only dreamed of seeing in the Octagon. 

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 231 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 231 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Brian Ortega -120

Max Holloway (c) -110

Featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko -360

Joanna Jedrzejczyk +270

Women's flyweight title

Thiago Santos -205

Jimi Manuwa +165

Light heavyweight

Gunnar Nelson -150

Alex Oliveira +120

Welterweight

Hakeem Dawodu -175

Kyle Bochniak +145

Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -315

Nina Ansaroff +245

Women's strawweight

Katlyn Chookagian -190

Jessica Eye +155

Women's flyweight

Elias Theodorou -130

Eryk Anders +100

Middleweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier -120Gilbert Burns -110Lightweight
Aleksandar Rakic -600Devin Clark +400Light heavyweight
Brad Katona -200Matthew Lopez +160Bantamweight
Chad Laprise -375Dhiego Lima +285Welterweight
Diego Ferreira -360Jesse Ronson +270Lightweight

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an editor and writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories