UFC 231 results -- Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega: Live updates, highlights, fight card
Follow along with coverage from Scotiabank Arena as the UFC featherweight title is on the line
A pair of title bouts as attractive as any other this year headline UFC's return to Toronto on Saturday as UFC 231 invades Scotiabank Arena.
Max Holloway squares off with unbeaten Brian Ortega in a featherweight title bout originally scheduled for July. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko and former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet for the UFC's vacant women's flyweight title.
Holloway (14-3), who looks to put an incredibly difficult year behind him in which twice he was pulled from fights due to medical reasons, looks for his 13th straight win. Ortega (14-0, 1 NC), meanwhile, looks to finish his eighth straight opponent inside the Octagon.
Shevchenko (15-3), a former bantamweight title challenger, gets a second chance to fight for the 125-pound title she was denied in September when then-champion Nicco Montano was hospitalized due to a difficult weight cut and pulled out. A victory for Jedrzejczyk (15-2) would make her the first woman in UFC history to win titles in multiple divisions.
UFC 230 card/results
Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian Ortega -- Featherweight title
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk -- Women's flyweight title
Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson -- Welterweight
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak -- Featherweight
Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos -- Light heavyweight
Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff -- Women's strawweight
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns -- Lightweight
Jessica Eye def. Katlyn Chookagian via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Elias Theodorou def. Eryk Anders via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
UFC 231 updates, highlights
