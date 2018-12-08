UFC 231 start time -- Holloway vs. Ortega: Live stream, fight card, watch online, PPV price

UFC will make its return to Toronto on Saturday by presenting the UFC 231 event, the first of the final two pay-per-views scheduled for 2018. The UFC 231 card this weekend is headlined by two major championship bouts that fans have been looking forward to for quite some time.

In the main event of the evening, featherweight king Max Holloway returns to the Octagon to defend his 145-pound title against undefeated sensation Brian Ortega. This fight was originally slated to happen back in July on the UFC 226 card, but Holloway was forced to pull out of the bout just days prior with what was believed to be concussion-like symptoms. The co-main event will see a new women's flyweight champion crowned as Valentina Shevchenko takes on former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Inaugural champion Nicco Montano was recently forced to vacate the title, and honestly, you could not have picked two better fighters to do battle in crowning a new champion on Saturday.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 231 event in Toronto.

How to watch UFC 231 prelims

Date: Saturday, Dec. 8 | Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 231 main card

Date: Saturday, Dec. 8 | Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 231 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 231 main card, odds