UFC 231 weigh in results: Main event official as Max Holloway, Brian Ortega make weight

For all the fear coming in regarding featherweight champion Max Holloway's weight and overall health, Saturday's UFC 231 main event in Toronto will go on without a hitch.

Holloway (19-3), fresh off a tumultuous calendar year in which he was twice pulled from bouts during fight week, motioned for the crowd to hush as he stepped onto the scale Friday morning and weighed in at 144.5 pounds for his featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega (14-0, 1 NC).

Five months after their originally scheduled bout at UFC 226 fell apart when Holloway was deemed medically unfit, all of Ortega's fight-week fears were finally quieted after both fighters were among the first in line for the 9 a.m. ET start of the weigh in. Ortega weighed in successfully at 144.75 pounds.

The 27-year-old Holloway, who admitted to battled severe depression in recent months, also was removed from a last-minute lightweight title shot in April against Khabib Nurmagomedov during a difficult weight cut.

The UFC 231 co-main event was also finalized for the vacant women's flyweight championship as former bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko weighed in at 123.5 pounds and former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk came in at 123.75 pounds.

Shevchenko (15-3) missed out on a shot at the title in September at UFC 228 when Nicco Montano was hospitalized due to the effects of weight cutting and ultimately stripped of the belt.

Jedrzejczyk (15-2) was all smiles ahead of her first pro bout at flyweight after years of making a difficult cut down to 115 pounds.