UFC 232 card: Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes superfight reportedly signed for Las Vegas

After months of rumors and speculation, the first women's superfight in UFC history pairing champions in separate weight divisions is official for Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

Featherweight champion and the sport's top pound-for-pound female fighter, Cris "Cyborg" Justino (20-1, 1 NC), will defend her 145-pound title against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (16-4) at UFC 232 at T-Mobile Arena. UFC president Dana White confirmed the news with ESPN on Wednesday. The bout between Brazilian stars, which Justino has been petitioning for on Twitter for nearly a full year, is also a pairing between the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

The bout is a big one for Justino, 33, a former Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion who seemingly had a division created just for her within the UFC -- although the promotion has had considerable trouble finding suitable opponents for her to face. Justino is 5-0 since her UFC debut in 2016 and has won all three fights at featherweight, including a five-round decision over former 135-pound champion Holly Holm in December.

The 30-year-old Nunes, meanwhile, is riding a seven-fight win streak and has virtually cleaned out the bantamweight division thanks to victories over the likes of Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey and Raquel Pennington.

Both Justino and Nunes are decorated strikers who match up comparatively from the standpoint of height and reach. Justino, however, is the naturally bigger fighter and retains a reputation as the most devastating women's puncher in the sport.

Should Nunes win, she will become the first UFC woman to have held titles in two different weight classes and will join male counterparts Randy Couture, BJ Penn, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre and Daniel Cormier. She would also join McGregor and Cormier as the only UFC fighters to hold multiple world titles simultaneously.

UFC 232 will take place on the Saturday of New Year's Eve weekend, which has typically served as one of the promotion's biggest cards. In December 2016, Nunes headlined UFC 207 in a 48-second knockout of Rousey to defend her title.