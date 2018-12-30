UFC 232: Daniel Cormier quickly throws shade at Jon Jones following light heavyweight title win

Jon Jones returned to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 232, and he picked up virtually right where he left off -- winning the light heavyweight championship. Despite everything surrounding him outside of the cage, Jones was his usual, dominant self inside of it as he finished Alexander Gustafsson via third-round TKO. Speaking of "usual," as we've come to find out over the years, whenever Jones has that light heavyweight belt strapped around his waist, reigning heavyweight champion and fierce rival Daniel Cormier is never far behind.

While not in attendance to see Jones take the title that he relinquished on Friday, Cormier immediately took to Twitter to ponder whether Jones had yet another edge in earning the victory, of course referencing his very storied past with performance-enhancing drugs that has cast a shadow over their rivalry.

I mean shit , he should win! Dude starts with a head start everytime #usadafake #jonnybrasco — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018

As if these two are telepathically connected or something, while he had no way of knowing Cormier had tweeted this following the victory, Jones wasted no time in firing his own shot from the Octagon toward Cormier when he was asked what the future holds.

"I know there's a guy who's been calling himself champ-champ. I mean, what guy just gives up his belt because somebody's home. Daddy's home, DC," Jones said.

Will we see these two battle one more time? Time will tell, but whether anyone likes it or not, the seeds are definitely being planted.