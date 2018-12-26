UFC 232 fight card: Historical significance of Cyborg vs. Nunes should not be overshadowed

It doesn't have the pioneering importance of Cris "Cyborg" Justino's 2009 Strikeforce title bout against Gina Carano. It also lacks the same kind of commercial appeal as Ronda Rousey's multiple appearances headlining UFC shows that sold over one million pay-per-view buys. Yet Saturday's co-main event at UFC 232 in Los Angeles might go down, on paper, as the best fight women's MMA has ever produced when Justino (20-1, 1 NC) defends her featherweight championship against the woman who sent Rousey from the promotion, current 135-pound queen Amanda Nunes (16-4).

Hidden in plain sight amid a whirlwind of attention-grabbing headlines surrounding the card, including Jon Jones' return and his latest drug testing SNAFU which controversially moved UFC 232 from Las Vegas just six days out, Cyborg-Nunes has the potential to be just as exciting as Jones' light heavyweight title rematch against Alexander Gustafsson. More importantly, the fight has just as big of a chance to end up as historically significant.

Arguably the first women's superfight of its kind between current (and dominant) champions, Cyborg-Nunes pairs rugged Brazilian power punchers who have largely run out credible opponents within their own division. It also provides the winner a chance to be recognized as the best fighter in women's MMA.

While the large shadow casted by Rousey certainly looms large over this discussion, there's a fair argument to be made regarding exactly what her legacy will look like in 5-10 years. Even though her impact as a trailblazer who quite literally forced UFC president Dana White's hand in creating a women's division is just as inarguable as how important her meteoric rise was to crossover fame, her epic win streak may not age the exact same.

Rousey, who was never the same upon her first defeat to Holly Holm in 2015 and exited the sport for good shortly after, will likely see a spot in history prove more akin to that of Royce Gracie on the men's side because of how both used a dominant skill in one discipline to control opponents during a time when their respective divisions had not yet evolved in terms of versatility.

Not only does Justino pre-date Rousey historically, she outlasted her significantly and remains the undisputed pound-for-pound queen at 33. After losing her pro debut in 2005, Justino ran off a streak of 16 victories -- (including 13 by knockout -- that is still active, including world titles in all three major promotions she has competed in (UFC, Invicta FC, Strikeforce).

Because of her success as a reckless knockout artist who has steadily evolved into more of a patient stalker, it wouldn't be a stretch to already consider Justino as the best female fighter in history. Still, a victory over Justino would likely allow the 30-year-old Nunes a unique chance to leapfrog both at the same time.

Nunes has compiled a resume that's not just sneaky good -- it's becoming insanely impressive. The quiet persona that Nunes projects outside of the cage mixes with her inability to sell PPVs as an A-side to somewhat overshadow her impressive accomplishments. But should she become the first two-division female UFC champion on Saturday, it's a trend that can no longer continue.

"The Lioness" hopes to add Justino to a list of current or former UFC champions she has defeated that read like a who's who of women's MMA history. Nunes not only finished Rousey in 48 seconds, she submitted Miesha Tate for her bantamweight title, finished inaugural featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie and twice outpointed current flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Stoppage wins over top competitors Raquel Pennington, Sara McMann and Shayna Baszler only add to her accomplishments. Nunes has also evolved at a rapid pace to remove the criticisms once held against her, including a pattern of gassing late that cost her what had been a dominant performance against Cat Zingano in 2014.

Along with what's at stake, Cyborg-Nunes also presents an appealing style matchup between two fighters who do their best work standing. While Justino is certainly the bigger puncher and larger fighter to begin win, Nunes might be a better boxer overall who uses her length well and will benefit from not having to make such a difficult cut to 135 pounds.

Had UFC chose to pull Jones and keep UFC 232 in Las Vegas, the change of bumping up Cyborg-Nunes to the main event would have been received with very little complaint because the fight is that good. Jones may be the reason most fans will purchase the PPV and Rousey will likely always be remembered as the Babe Ruth of her sport. But the winner of Cyborg-Nunes on Saturday will have the opportunity to exit the cage as the G.O.A.T.