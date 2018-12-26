UFC 232 fight card, odds: Jon Jones, Cris Cyborg favored in respective championship bouts

Oddsmakers see Jones taking his 205-pound title back in his return to the Octagon

While the location and venue have changed, UFC 232 is set to go down this Saturday inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The final UFC pay-per-view card of 2018 is a big one, headlined by two championship title fights that include a women's superfight many have been waiting a long time for and a rematch that's five years in the making. 

In the main event, Jon Jones makes his return to the Octagon to face off with Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title that will be vacated by current champion Daniel Cormier once the bout begins. Despite a recent drug test abnormality, Jones is fully cleared to compete in the state of California, and he is set to run back the 2013 classic with Gustaffson with the 205-pound title at stake once again.

In the co-main event, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her title on the line against women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, with the victor not only emerging as the 145-pound champ but also quite possibly earning the moniker of greatest women's MMA fighter of all time. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 232 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 232 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jon Jones -285

Alexander Gustafsson +225

Vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Cris Cyborg (c) -260

Amanda Nunes +200

UFC women's featherweight title

Michael Chiesa -175

Carlos Condit +145

Welterweight

Ilir Latifi -155

Corey Anderson +125

Light heavyweight

Chad Mendes -160

Alexander Volkanovski +130

Featherweight

Walt Harris -165

Andrei Arlovski +135

Heavyweight

Cat Zingano -160

Megan Anderson +130

Women's featherweight

Petr Yan -285

Douglas Silva de Andrade +225

Bantamweight

Ryan Hall -550BJ Penn +375Lightweight
Curtis Millender -155Siyar Bahadurzada +125Welterweight
Uriah Hall -125Bevon Lewis -105Middleweight
Andre Ewell -115Nathaniel Wood -115Bantamweight
Montel Jackson -155Brian Kelleher +125Bantamweight

