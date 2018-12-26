UFC 232 fight card, odds: Jon Jones, Cris Cyborg favored in respective championship bouts
Oddsmakers see Jones taking his 205-pound title back in his return to the Octagon
While the location and venue have changed, UFC 232 is set to go down this Saturday inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The final UFC pay-per-view card of 2018 is a big one, headlined by two championship title fights that include a women's superfight many have been waiting a long time for and a rematch that's five years in the making.
In the main event, Jon Jones makes his return to the Octagon to face off with Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title that will be vacated by current champion Daniel Cormier once the bout begins. Despite a recent drug test abnormality, Jones is fully cleared to compete in the state of California, and he is set to run back the 2013 classic with Gustaffson with the 205-pound title at stake once again.
In the co-main event, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her title on the line against women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, with the victor not only emerging as the 145-pound champ but also quite possibly earning the moniker of greatest women's MMA fighter of all time.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 232 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 232 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones -285
Alexander Gustafsson +225
Vacant UFC light heavyweight title
Cris Cyborg (c) -260
Amanda Nunes +200
UFC women's featherweight title
Michael Chiesa -175
Carlos Condit +145
Welterweight
Ilir Latifi -155
Corey Anderson +125
Light heavyweight
Chad Mendes -160
Alexander Volkanovski +130
Featherweight
Walt Harris -165
Andrei Arlovski +135
Heavyweight
Cat Zingano -160
Megan Anderson +130
Women's featherweight
Petr Yan -285
Douglas Silva de Andrade +225
Bantamweight
|Ryan Hall -550
|BJ Penn +375
|Lightweight
|Curtis Millender -155
|Siyar Bahadurzada +125
|Welterweight
|Uriah Hall -125
|Bevon Lewis -105
|Middleweight
|Andre Ewell -115
|Nathaniel Wood -115
|Bantamweight
|Montel Jackson -155
|Brian Kelleher +125
|Bantamweight
-
Storylines to watch at UFC 232
What to watch for on Saturday in the new location for UFC 232
-
UFC 232 moved after Jon Jones flagged
Jones is not suspended and will still face Alexander Gustafsson ... just in a different ci...
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans
-
Velasquez vs. Ngannou set for February
Velasquez has been out of action since July 2016
-
UFC on Fox 31 predictions, picks
Saturday's event will mark the UFC's final offering on Fox
-
White, De La Hoya spar over UFC pay
De La Hoya has dipped his toes into the MMA waters, and it has clearly ruffled some feathe...