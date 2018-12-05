UFC 232 fight card, rumors, date, location, poster, start time, Jon Jones return

Before the 2018 calendar year comes to a close, UFC will present one final event to fight fans on Dec. 29. UFC 232 is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with two massive title bouts set to headline the card, and one of those championship matchups just so happens to feature the return of the man whom many consider the greatest MMA fighter to ever step inside a cage.

Jon "Bones" Jones will make his return from suspension, and when he does, he'll be staring across the Octagon at a very familiar opponent. Jones will be facing Alexander Gustaffson in a rematch of their classic 2015 bout in which Gustafsson gave the then-light heavyweight champion all he could handle. These two will be facing off for the light heavyweight belt once again here at UFC 232, though this time it will be for the title that will be vacated by reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier once that cage door closes.

The co-main event is a bout that some fans may even admit they're looking forward to a little more than the main event itself. Women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will battle for the former's title. These are unquestionably two of the most dangerous female fighters on the planet, and finally, it's now time to see who the best of the best truly is when these deadly strikers start throwing with each other.

Below you can have a look at the complete fight card for UFC 232 as it's shaped out to this point. UFC 232 goes down on Dec. 29 with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view, with the prelims leading it in beginning at 8 p.m. on FS1.