UFC 232 fight card, rumors, live stream, tickets, date, location, start time, Jon Jones return

All the info you need for the upcoming UFC 232 event in Los Angeles

The final pay-per-view card of 2018 will take place this Saturday, as UFC 232 comes to us live from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The Forum was not the original venue, however, as the card was forced to be moved from Las Vegas following an abnormality in the drug test for headliner Jon Jones.  The card ended up being saved on just six days' notice, although it was quite the inconvenience for fans who had purchased tickets for the event that was originally scheduled for Las Vegas. UFC has put new tickets on sale for The Forum, and the organization has reasonably priced them, with cageside seats going for around $300. 

More UFC 232: Storylines to watch | Most important women's fight ever? | Harder and harder to believe Jones

Jones will make his return from suspension stemming from his 2017 test failure this Saturday, and when he does, he'll be staring across the Octagon at a very familiar opponent. Jones will be facing Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch of their classic 2015 bout in which Gustafsson gave the then-light heavyweight champion all he could handle. These two will be facing off for the light heavyweight belt once again here at UFC 232, though this time it will be for the title that will be vacated by reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier once that cage door closes. 

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

The co-main event is a bout that some fans may even admit they're looking forward to a little more than the main event itself. Women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will battle for the former's title. These are unquestionably two of the most dangerous female fighters on the planet, and finally, it's now time to see who the best of the best truly is when these deadly strikers start throwing with each other. 

Below you can have a look at the complete fight card for UFC 232 as it's shaped out to this point. UFC 232 goes down on Dec. 29 with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view, with the prelims leading it in beginning at 8 p.m. on FS1 and streamed on the FoxSportsGo app.

FightWeightclass

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 

Vacant light heavyweight title

Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

Women's featherweight title

Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa

Welterweight

Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson

Light heavyweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

Heavyweight

Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson

Women's featherweight

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

Bantamweight

BJ Penn vs. Ryan Hall

Lightweight

Montel Jackson vs. Brian Kelleher 

Bantamweight

Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood

Bantamweight

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Middleweight

Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada

Welterweight

