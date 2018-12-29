UFC 232 fight card, rumors, live stream, tickets, date, location, start time, Jon Jones return

The final pay-per-view card of 2018 will take place this Saturday, as UFC 232 comes to us live from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The Forum was not the original venue, however, as the card was forced to be moved from Las Vegas following an abnormality in the drug test for headliner Jon Jones. The card ended up being saved on just six days' notice, although it was quite the inconvenience for fans who had purchased tickets for the event that was originally scheduled for Las Vegas. UFC has put new tickets on sale for The Forum, and the organization has reasonably priced them, with cageside seats going for around $300.

Jones will make his return from suspension stemming from his 2017 test failure this Saturday, and when he does, he'll be staring across the Octagon at a very familiar opponent. Jones will be facing Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch of their classic 2015 bout in which Gustafsson gave the then-light heavyweight champion all he could handle. These two will be facing off for the light heavyweight belt once again here at UFC 232, though this time it will be for the title that will be vacated by reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier once that cage door closes.

The co-main event is a bout that some fans may even admit they're looking forward to a little more than the main event itself. Women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will battle for the former's title. These are unquestionably two of the most dangerous female fighters on the planet, and finally, it's now time to see who the best of the best truly is when these deadly strikers start throwing with each other.

Below you can have a look at the complete fight card for UFC 232 as it's shaped out to this point. UFC 232 goes down on Dec. 29 with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view, with the prelims leading it in beginning at 8 p.m. on FS1 and streamed on the FoxSportsGo app.