UFC 232 odds, lines, fight card: Cris Cyborg, Jon Jones heavy favorites in championship bouts

The location and arena may be different from what was originally planned, but UFC 232 will indeed go down this Saturday night in Inglewood, California. The final pay-per-view of 2018 turned out to be one of the more solid cards of the year, with two bouts contested for championships set to take center stage.

In the main event, Jon Jones makes his return to the Octagon to face off with Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title that will be vacated by current champion Daniel Cormier once the bout begins. Despite a recent drug test abnormality, Jones is fully cleared to compete in the state of California, and he is set to run back the 2013 classic with Gustaffson with the 205-pound title at stake once again.

In the co-main event, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her title on the line against women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, with the victor not only emerging as the 145-pound champ but also quite possibly earning the moniker of greatest women's MMA fighter of all time.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 232 card set to take place on Saturday.

