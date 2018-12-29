UFC 232 odds, lines, fight card: Cris Cyborg, Jon Jones heavy favorites in championship bouts

Oddsmakers see Jones taking his 205-pound title back in his return to the Octagon

The location and arena may be different from what was originally planned, but UFC 232 will indeed go down this Saturday night in Inglewood, California. The final pay-per-view of 2018 turned out to be one of the more solid cards of the year, with two bouts contested for championships set to take center stage. 

In the main event, Jon Jones makes his return to the Octagon to face off with Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title that will be vacated by current champion Daniel Cormier once the bout begins. Despite a recent drug test abnormality, Jones is fully cleared to compete in the state of California, and he is set to run back the 2013 classic with Gustaffson with the 205-pound title at stake once again.

In the co-main event, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her title on the line against women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, with the victor not only emerging as the 145-pound champ but also quite possibly earning the moniker of greatest women's MMA fighter of all time. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 232 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 232 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jon Jones -285

Alexander Gustafsson +225

Vacant light heavyweight title

Cris Cyborg (c) -260

Amanda Nunes +200

Women's featherweight title

Michael Chiesa -175

Carlos Condit +145

Welterweight

Ilir Latifi -155

Corey Anderson +125

Light heavyweight

Chad Mendes -160

Alexander Volkanovski +130

Featherweight

Walt Harris -165

Andrei Arlovski +135

Heavyweight

Cat Zingano -160

Megan Anderson +130

Women's featherweight

Petr Yan -285

Douglas Silva de Andrade +225

Bantamweight

Ryan Hall -550BJ Penn +375Lightweight
Curtis Millender -155Siyar Bahadurzada +125Welterweight
Uriah Hall -125Bevon Lewis -105Middleweight
Andre Ewell -115Nathaniel Wood -115Bantamweight
Montel Jackson -155Brian Kelleher +125Bantamweight

