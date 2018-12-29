UFC 232 predictions -- Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson: Fight card, odds, expert picks, location
A pair of highly anticipated title fights go down in Los Angeles on Saturday night
For the myriad of problems Jon Jones has brought on himself and UFC, Saturday night in California needs to deliver the goods. Jones, whose history of drug issues and personal problems continues to be ignored by the company's executives, will headline the company's year-end PPV against Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday after being forced to change venues from Las Vegas.
Jones' return from a year-long drug suspension was expected to be more hopeful and cheery as the former champion tried to turn over a new leaf in his life. But as things have played out, Jones has continued to scoff in the face of potential issues.
Whatever the case may be, Jones' return signals the possibility of the sport's greatest claiming a title he has never lost in the Octagon. If he's successful again on Saturday night, he could set up potential light heavyweight and heavyweight bouts with nemesis Daniel Cormier, who will be stripped of the 205-pound title when Jones and Gustafsson step in the Octagon.
In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg will put her featherweight title on the line against 135-pound queen Amanda Nunes in what is arguably the biggest women's fight in UFC history. The two have shared respect in the lead up, but clearly understand the importance of the moment.
Here's a look at the complete card with the latest odds from Bovada.
UFC 232 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones -285
Alexander Gustafsson +225
Light heavyweight title
|Cris Cyborg (c) -250
Amanda Nunes +190
Women's featherweight title
Michael Chiesa -175
Carlos Condit +145
Welterwight
|Ilir Latifi -150
Corey Anderson +120
Light heavyweight
|Chad Mendes -155
Alexander Volkanovski +125
Featherweight
Walt Harris -175
Andrei Arlovkski +145
Heavyweight
|Cat Zingano -150
Megan Anderson +120
Women's featherweight
Petr Yan -310
Douglas Silva de Andrade +240
Bantamweight
|Ryan Hall -450
|BJ Penn +325
|Lightweight
|Nathaniel Wood -115
|Andre Ewell -115
|Bantamweight
|Bevon Lewis -120
|Uriah Hall -110
|Middleweight
|Curits Millender -150
|Siyar Bahadurzada +120
|Welterweight
|Montel Jackson -165
|Brian Kelleher +135
|Bantamweight
With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).
UFC 232 predictions
|Fight
|Campbell
|Mormile
|Coca
|Crosby
|Wise
Jones vs. Gustafsson
Jones
|Jones
|Jones
|Jones
|Jones
|Cyborg vs. Nunes
|Cyborg
|Cyborg
|Nunes
|Cyborg
|Nunes
|Chiesa vs. Condit
|Condit
|Chiesa
|Condit
|Chiesa
|Chiesa
|Latifi vs. Anderson
|Latifi
|Anderson
|Latifi
|Latifi
|Latifi
|Mendes vs. Volkanovski
|Mendes
|Volkanovski
|Mendes
|Mendes
|Volkanovski
|Overall (2018)
|32-32-0
|38-26-0
|35-29-0
|32-32-0
|37-27-0
Campbell on why Jones will win: For as many questions as Jones must answer entering this fight due to his numerous drug infractions and overall inactivity, let's not forget that Gustafsson will need to answer many of the same. Although it seems insane to consider, Jones has actually fought more recently than his opponent has. And even though their first fight was an instant classic, Jones admitted to poor training and drug use in the lead up. Gustafsson is a great fighter but Jones has consistently proven he is even better, if not outright the G.O.A.T. Look for Jones via mid-round stoppage in a slugfest.
Wise on why Jones will win: There's an argument to be made that Jones' in-cage fighting style parallels that of his personal life. He's a rugged, win-at-all-costs warrior who has brought more than a few questions into his training methods. We also have a tendency to think the unstoppable warriors will never fall and are always a fight too late in picking that first loss. However, I don't think it happens here. Gustafsson will bring that same fire and forward pressure into this rematch, but it just won't be enough to get the stoppage he needs to get the win.
Wise on why Nunes will win: There's plenty of reason to question Nunes in this matchup. But don't be quick to write off the bantamweight queen. She has taken out the best of the best at 135 pounds with a resume built to add another impressive name to the list. Not to mention, this is a more natural weight class for the Brazilian. Nunes' speed and longevity will pay of in the long run and lead to a somewhat shocking decision victory.
Crosby on why Cyborg will win: Cyborg has long been waiting for the moment where she feels she'll be fully-recognized as the best in women's MMA. She wanted that moment to come by defeating Ronda Rousey when the former women's bantamweight champion was tearing her way through UFC, but she'll be more than happy to take it at the expense of Nunes. Not taking anything away from the impressive run that Nunes has been on, but in this battle of two vicious strikers, the power of Cyborg will simply be too much in the end.
