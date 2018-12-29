UFC 232 predictions -- Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson: Fight card, staff picks, odds, location

On Saturday night in Inglewood, California, Jon Jones will once again make his return to the Octagon. No, not from injury or a contract dispute with UFC brass, but once again from an issue with drug testing from USADA. And if that wasn't bad enough, Jones once again popped for another issue the Sunday before UFC 232, which forced the promotion to move the entire event from Las Vegas to California on a week's notice because Nevada would not sanction the former light heavyweight champion.

Now, Jones will still square off against Alexander Gustafsson in a highly anticipated rematch for the vacant 205-pound strap, but questions are still abundant after Jones seemingly received preferential treatment from the organization.

In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg will put her featherweight title on the line against 135-pound queen Amanda Nunes in what is arguably the biggest women's fight in UFC history. The two have shared respect in the lead up, but clearly understand the importance of the moment.

Here's a look at the complete card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 232 odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jon Jones -285 Alexander Gustafsson +225 Light heavyweight title Cris Cyborg (c) -250 Amanda Nunes +190 Women's featherweight title Michael Chiesa -175 Carlos Condit +145 Welterwight Ilir Latifi -150 Corey Anderson +120 Light heavyweight Chad Mendes -155 Alexander Volkanovski +125 Featherweight Walt Harris -175 Andrei Arlovkski +145 Heavyweight Cat Zingano -150 Megan Anderson +120 Women's featherweight Petr Yan -310 Douglas Silva de Andrade +240 Bantamweight Ryan Hall -450 BJ Penn +325 Lightweight Nathaniel Wood -115 Andre Ewell -115 Bantamweight Bevon Lewis -120

Uriah Hall -110 Middleweight Curits Millender -150 Siyar Bahadurzada +120 Welterweight Montel Jackson -165 Brian Kelleher +135 Bantamweight

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).

UFC 232 predictions

Fight Campbell Mormile Coca Crosby Wise Jones vs. Gustafsson Jones Jones Jones Jones Jones Cyborg vs. Nunes Cyborg Cyborg Nunes Cyborg Nunes Chiesa vs. Condit Condit Chiesa Condit Chiesa Chiesa Latifi vs. Anderson Latifi Anderson Latifi Latifi Latifi Mendes vs. Volkanovski Mendes Volkanovski Mendes Mendes Volkanovski Overall (2018) 32-32-0 38-26-0 35-29-0 32-32-0 37-27-0

Campbell on why Jones will win: For as many questions as Jones must answer entering this fight due to his numerous drug infractions and overall inactivity, let's not forget that Gustafsson will need to answer many of the same. Although it seems insane to consider, Jones has actually fought more recently than his opponent has. And even though their first fight was an instant classic, Jones admitted to poor training and drug use in the lead up. Gustafsson is a great fighter but Jones has consistently proven he is even better, if not outright the G.O.A.T. Look for Jones via mid-round stoppage in a slugfest.

Wise on why Jones will win: There's an argument to be made that Jones' in-cage fighting style parallels that of his personal life. He's a rugged, win-at-all-costs warrior who has brought more than a few questions into his training methods. We also have a tendency to think the unstoppable warriors will never fall and are always a fight too late in picking that first loss. However, I don't think it happens here. Gustafsson will bring that same fire and forward pressure into this rematch, but it just won't be enough to get the stoppage he needs to get the win.

Wise on why Nunes will win: There's plenty of reason to question Nunes in this matchup. But don't be quick to write off the bantamweight queen. She has taken out the best of the best at 135 pounds with a resume built to add another impressive name to the list. Not to mention, this is a more natural weight class for the Brazilian. Nunes' speed and longevity will pay of in the long run and lead to a somewhat shocking decision victory.

Crosby on why Cyborg will win: Cyborg has long been waiting for the moment where she feels she'll be fully-recognized as the best in women's MMA. She wanted that moment to come by defeating Ronda Rousey when the former women's bantamweight champion was tearing her way through UFC, but she'll be more than happy to take it at the expense of Nunes. Not taking anything away from the impressive run that Nunes has been on, but in this battle of two vicious strikers, the power of Cyborg will simply be too much in the end.