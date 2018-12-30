UFC 232 results: Amanda Nunes dismantling Cris Cyborg drew amazing reactions from Twitter
The stunning outcome had everyone expressing excitement on Twitter on Saturday
Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 232 in Inglewood, California, Amanda Nunes not only shocked the world by handing featherweight champion Cris Cyborg her first loss in UFC and taking her featherweight title in the process, she did so in one of the most dominant performances of the year as 2018 comes to a close in just a few days. From the moment the opening bell rang, Nunes was on a mission to end this fight quickly and make history, and the "Lioness" did just that, brutally knocking out Cyborg in the first round for the victory.
Some may not have been all that shocked that Nunes won, rather they were most certainly in awe by the manner in which she was able to come away victorious and with the 145-pound title to add to her collection that already includes the bantamweight championship. The stunning finish led to some pretty incredible reactions on Twitter, as well.
This is a night that will not soon be forgotten, not only because Nunes became the third simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, but also due to the fact that she may have cemented herself as the greatest female competitor to ever step inside a cage with her dominating effort on Saturday.
