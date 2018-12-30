UFC 232 results, highlights: Amanda Nunes finishes Cris Cyborg in under a minute to win second title

LOS ANGELES -- The sport of women's mixed martial arts has a new G.O.A.T.

In a short and spectacular slugfest, reigning bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes needed just 51 seconds to knock out women's legend Cris "Cyborg" Justino and become the first female two-division champion in UFC history.

Nunes (17-4) added Justino's 145-pound title to her growing and historic resume which includes wins over current and former UFC champions Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko (twice) and Germaine de Randamie.

The co-main event of UFC 232 at The Forum in Inglewood was over shortly after it began but the celebration for Nunes, 30, was only getting started as she climbed to the top of the cage to celebrate while being overcome with emotions.

"Incredible! Oh my God!" Nunes said. "When I first signed for this fight, I said this is going down. I'm going to be the first two-division champion in UFC and I am! I told you! I told you! I'm the greatest! I have to be in the Hall of Fame!"

Nunes landed a strategic outside leg kick early on that brought Justino's guard down and Nunes lit up Justino (20-1, 1 NC) with stiff and accurate punches. The combination instantly placed "Cyborg" into fight-or-flight mode as the two Brazilian stars traded heavy punches at short range. It was Nunes, however, who was landing cleaner.

A big right hand dropped Justino, 33, but she showed a ton of heart in getting back up to her feet until a flurry of combos from Nunes was enough to drop the former Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion for good as referee Marc Goddard jumped in to wave it off.

"I'm a 'Lioness' and lioness' do this," Nunes said of her nickname. "[My coaches told me,] 'You have to be calm and when you land to her head, she is going to go down.' She doesn't have the footwork and I know when I landed that kick that everything was going to be open for me and it was."

Justino, who lost her pro debut in 2005, saw her legendary streak of dominance come to an end. "Cyborg" remained humble in defeat and was all smiles as she embraced Nunes inside the cage and later went out of her way to touch hands with fans in the crowd.