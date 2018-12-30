UFC 232 results, highlights: Michael Chiesa submits Carlos Condit in welterweight debut

LOS ANGELES -- Longtime lightweight contender Michael Chiesa has found a new home.

In his first fight since moving up to 170 pounds, Chiesa (15-4) snapped a two-fight losing skid and showed himself to be an intriguing welterweight contender moving forward following a second-round submission win over former interim titleholder Carlos Condit on Saturday.

Although the veteran Condit (30-13) had The Forum in Inglewood crowd on his side from the beginning, he was routinely rag-dolled by Chiesa, who was able to take him down at will. After years of a difficult weight cut, Chiesa feels like a new fighter.

"I was asking myself [why I used to cut to 155 pounds] this whole fight week," Chiesa said. "This is my division and I just showed that I am a top-15 fighter. I'm one of the best in the world.

"I know Carlos is tough as heck but I know I was holding myself back all these years trying to make 155."

Although Condit was able to work well off his back and attempt a variety of submission attempts in the opening round, the physically strong Chiesa was never in serious trouble. Early in Round 2, Chiesa caught a kick attempt and took Condit down. He immediately went for a kimura and finished the submission with one arm as Condit, with his left shoulder bending backwards, tapped out at 0:56.

"I do that a lot in the gym," Chiesa said. "I'm a very strong competitor Joe, I just haven't shown it with this weight cut. It has really held me back. I'm finally showing what I'm capable of.

"Neil Magny, I'll see you soon. It's you and me next."

Condit, 34, suffered his fifth straight defeat and fell to just 2-8 since a 2012 unification title loss to Georges St-Pierre.

