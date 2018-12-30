UFC 232 results, highlights: Uriah Hall delivers thunderous knockout in comeback win over Bevon Lewis

LOS ANGELES -- Down on the scorecards in Round 3, middleweight Uriah Hall delivered with what has become the calling card of his 13-year pro career: the highlight-reel knockout.

Hall (14-9), a feast-or-famine fighter who entered having lost four of his last five, secured a much-needed victory when a single counter right hand was enough to knock UFC newcomer Bevon Lewis out on the undercard of UFC 232 at The Forum in Inglewood.

ONE shot! @UriahHallMMA closes the show in the 3rd with a beautiful counter right hand! What a comeback win! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/LY1gt8zUA6 — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

A native of Jamaica, the 34-year-old Hall immediately covered his face with both hands an unleashed the emotion he had carried with him entering the fight.

"It has been one hell of a week," Hall said. "I'm not going to take anything away from UFC, they are professionals and did everything they had to do to save this fight [after moving it from Las Vegas on six days' notice]. I was getting my butt whooped. He caught me with a bunch of shots and I almost went down but to be honest, I'm not fighting for me tonight."

In a heartfelt speech, Hall went on to explain that he was fighting for his sister who is battling depression.

"I just want you to know that I love you and the world wouldn't be the same without you," Hall said. "I failed so many times on the big stage and I know that life is hard but I'm going to keep standing because you told me to keep standing."

The 27-year-old Lewis (6-1), who first caught the attention of UFC on "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series" in July, had plenty of success from the opening bell, stunning Hall with clean punches.

"I didn't understand his range in the beginning, it was a little bit different," Hall said. "I couldn't find a good target and I decided to let him hit me a bit more to get me angry because I fight better when I get angry."

After Lewis was revived, Hall put his arms around him and delivered yet another moving speech that was picked up by UFC Fight Pass cameras.

"You don't really lose unless you accept it, man," Hall told Lewis. "You're one of the best, OK? I love you, man. I know you've been down on the stool and I know it's nothing personal, you just found greatness and kept going. Don't let nothing stop you."