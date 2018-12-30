UFC 232 results -- Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson: Live updates, highlights, fight card
Follow along with coverage from The Forum as the light heavyweight and women's featherweight titles are up for grabs
If you can separate the turmoil and negative press that led up to Saturday's UFC 232 card being moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles during Christmas week, the two title bouts atop the card remain among the most anticipated in recent memory.
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, quite possibly the greatest fighter in UFC history, returns from a 15-month suspension to face Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant 205-pound crown in a rematch of their epic 2013 tilt.
In the co-main event, the most dominant women's fighter the sport has ever known, Cris "Cyborg" Justino, defends her UFC featherweight title against current bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes in the first female super fight of its kind in UFC history.
UFC 232 card/results
Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson -- light heavyweight title
Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Amanda Nunes -- women's featherweight title
Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit -- welterweight
Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson -- light heavyweight
Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski -- featherweight
Walt Harris vs. Andrei Arlovski -- heavyweight
Megan Anderson def. Cat Zingano via first-round TKO (eye injury)
Petr Yan def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via second-round TKO (corner stoppage)
Ryan Hall def. BJ Penn via first-round submission (heel hook)
Uriah Hall def. Bevon Lewis via third-round TKO (punches)
UFC 232 updates, highlights
