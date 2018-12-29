UFC 232 salaries, fight purses: Three championship contenders set to make $500,000

UFC 232 has nearly arrived, with the final pay-per-view event set to go down on Saturday night inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The card is stacked, featuring two championship fights in the main and co-main events, and with just one day to go until we cap off the year, we're finding out how much coin the four championship competitors will be making for their bouts which were moved to a new location on short notice.

According to MMA Fighting, both Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will take home $500,000 salaries for their part in the vacant light heavyweight title main event, as will Cris Cyborg for defending her women's featherweight championship in the co-main event. Her opponent, reigning women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, is not so fortunate. While not that far off of the $500K figure, Nunes will earn $350,000 as she aims to make history by claiming a second belt from Cyborg. The bright side is that should Nunes make that history, then there will undoubtedly be some extra cash in her near future.

The UFC 232 main card will begin on Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card airing on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. The location and venue were forced to be changed from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena on just six days' notice to The Forum in Inglewood after an abnormality in Jones' drug test that showed a minuscule amount of the same banned substance he tested positive for last year in his bout with Daniel Cormier.

