UFC 232 start time -- Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, watch online

The year is coming to a close, but we still have one final UFC PPV to enjoy before 2018 ends. UFC 232 is set to take place on Saturday inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, and we have a major main event to lead us into the new year. Jon Jones will make his return to the Octagon to face off with Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title. These two gave us a classic five years ago, and now they'll see if they can give fans some more of the same.

The co-main event is very much headline-worthy, as women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against reigning women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The winner of this one will almost certainly earn the right to be considered the greatest female competitor of all time.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 232 event in Los Angeles.

How to watch UFC 232 prelims

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 232 main card

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 232 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 232 main card, odds