UFC 232 start time -- Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson: Live stream, PPV price, watch online, TV channel

UFC's final PPV of 2018 is set to commence in Los Angeles on Saturday night, but as has been the case over the last 12 months, it won't go off without a bit of controversy. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will square off against Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch of their critically acclaimed title fight from five years ago, but a positive sample from Jones forced the promotion to move four hours west from Las Vegas to LA on a week's notice.

The co-main event is very much headline-worthy, as women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against reigning women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The winner of this one will almost certainly earn the right to be considered the greatest female competitor of all time.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 232 event in Los Angeles.

How to watch UFC 232 prelims

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 232 main card

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 232 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 232 main card, odds