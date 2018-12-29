UFC 232 start time -- Jones vs. Gustafsson: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, PPV price
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 232 event on Saturday in Los Angeles
The final UFC pay-per-view event of the 2018 calendar year will take place on Saturday, with UFC 232 coming to us live from Los Angeles. Though as we all know, the event was originally slated to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but some controversy involving drug testing with one of the headliners forced the short-notice move further out west.
Jon Jones will be making his return to the Octagon on Saturday as he squares off with a familiar foe in Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight championship. These two gave us a classic five years ago, with Gustafsson nearly pulling off the stunning upset, and they'll aim to entertain us some more with the gold on the line again. The co-main event is very much headline-worthy, as women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against reigning women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The winner of this one will almost certainly earn the right to be considered the greatest female competitor of all time.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 232 event in Los Angeles.
How to watch UFC 232 prelims
Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to watch UFC 232 main card
Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 232 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 232 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones -285
Alexander Gustafsson +225
Vacant light heavyweight title
Cris Cyborg (c) -250
Amanda Nunes +195
Women's featherweight title
Michael Chiesa -175
Carlos Condit +145
Welterweight
|Ilir Latifi -150
|Corey Anderson +120
|Light heavyweight
|Chad Mendes -155
|Alexander Volkanovski +125
|Featherweight
