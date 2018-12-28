UFC 232 weigh-in results: Championship fights official as all fighters make weight
The light heavyweight and women's featherweight title bouts are now set
LOS ANGELES -- For all of the drama surrounding Jon Jones' irregular drug test and UFC 232's controversial move from Las Vegas just six days out, Friday's weigh-in turned out to be a smooth and rather uneventful affair. All four fighters involved in the main and co-main events weighed in successfully within the first 20 minutes of the morning weigh-ins, which was extended by the California State Athletic Commission to a three-hour window at the fighters' hotel due to the card's last-minute move.
Jones (22-1, 1 NC), in his first fight since a July 2017 knockout of Daniel Cormier was changed to a no contest following a failed drug test, looked fit and strong as he came in at 204 pounds for his vacant light heavyweight title bout. Alexander Gustafsson (18-4) weighed in at 204.5 pounds for their rematch of a 2013 thriller won by Jones.
The co-main event produced just as little drama on the scales when women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino (20-1, 1 NC) had no issue coming in below the title limit when she weighed in at 144 pounds. Current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (16-4) looked equally strong when she weighed in minutes earlier at the featherweight limit of 145 pounds.
Nevada's refusal to license Jones following a Dec. 9 test abnormality that showed a trace of the same steroid he was suspended for in 2017 saw everyone from UFC, USADA and the CSAC come under scrutiny for the main event going on as planned at a new location. USADA ultimately ruled the irregular test result was due to lingering metabolites left in Jones' system, and couldn't have been caused by a new violation.
