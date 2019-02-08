UFC 234 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Whittaker vs. Gastelum, Silva vs. Adesanya

The UFC travels to Australia on Saturday with Robert Whittaker putting his middleweight championship on the line at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne at UFC 234. He'll take on Kelvin Gastelum, and the winner is likely to face the champion of Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva. At 43 years old, Silva, an MMA legend, will look to put down the undefeated up-and-comer and earn another shot at the middleweight title he once held and defended 10 times. Before you set your UFC DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings, be sure to see the UFC 234 DFS picks from Mike McClure.

For UFC 234, we can tell you McClure is all over is Devonte Smith at $8,600 on DraftKings.

"This is definitely a setup fight for Smith," McClure told SportsLine. "After a few impressive KO wins, the UFC is using this stage to give him another KO win so they can use him again on another big card."

Smith is a devastating striker who has won eight of his nine career victories by knockout. His opponent, Dong Hyun Ma, has gone down by way of knockout twice in his career, so there's big potential for Smith to score a valuable KO at UFC 234.

McClure is also eyeing Austin Arnett ($7,100) in his featherweight bout with Shane Young during Saturday's prelims.

Arnett ended a three-fight losing streak via a unanimous decision win over Humberto Bandenay at UFC Fight Night in Buenos Aires late last year. Arnett has a solid stand-up game and is also a capable submission artist after training in his father's gym for nearly 15 years. He'll have a significant height advantage over Young, so the potential for a win by stoppage given the price is intriguing.

McClure is also targeting a fighter who is a must-play because his fight is a huge mismatch. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in UFC DFS or going home with nothing.

