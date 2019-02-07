UFC 234 fight card, odds, lines: Anderson Silva a heavy underdog; Robert Whittaker expected to retain

UFC 234 will go down on Saturday night inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, as UFC continues to kick off its 2019 schedule. The promotion's return to Australia is highlighted by two big middleweight showdowns, with the main event seeing the 185-pound champion putting his title on the line.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

In the main event on Saturday, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will make his return to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Yoel Romero in a brutal war last June when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum. With Romero failing to make weight, once again, Whittaker's title was not on the line in their second battle. So assuming everything goes off without a hitch in the days leading up to the event, Saturday should mark Whittaker's first official defense of the undisputed middleweight championship since capturing the gold in July 2017.

The co-main event is one that some may be looking forward to even more than the actual main event of the night. The legendary Anderson Silva returns to competition for the first time since a February 2017 decision win over Derek Brunson, facing off with maybe his most dangerous test in recent memory. The former middleweight champ will square off with one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion currently, Israel Adesanya, who enters the biggest fight of his career with a 15-0 professional record with a 13 of those victories coming via TKO.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 234 card set to take place on Saturday.

UFC 234 odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Robert Whittaker (c) -240 Kelvin Gastelum +190 UFC middleweight title Israel Adesanya -650 Anderson Silva +425 Middleweight Ricky Simon -125 Rani Yahya -105 Bantamweight Montana De La Rosa -260 Nadia Kassem +200 Women's flyweight Jimmy Crute -140 Sam Alvey +110 Light heavyweight Devonte Smith -260 Dong Hyung Ma +200 Lightweight Shane Young -305 Austin Arnett +235 Featherweight Kai Kara France -305 Raulian Paiva +235 Flyweight Kyung Ho Kang -400 Teruto Ishihara +300 Bantamweight Lando Vannata -365 Marcos Rosa +275 Light heavyweight Jalin Turner -260 Callan Potter +200 Lightweight Jonathan Martinez -170 Wuliji Buren +140 Bantamweight

Who wins Whittaker vs. Gastelum and Silva vs. Adesenya? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC 234 picks for every fight, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $18,000 on MMA in the last nine months alone.