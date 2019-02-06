UFC 234 fight card, odds: Robert Whittaker favored; Anderson Silva the heavy underdog

Oddsmakers see Whittaker retaining the middleweight title in Melbourne

UFC 234 will go down on Saturday night inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, as UFC continues to kick off its 2019 schedule. The promotion's return to Australia is highlighted by two big middleweight showdowns, with the main event seeing the 185-pound champion putting his title on the line. 

In the main event on Saturday, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will make his return to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Yoel Romero in a brutal war last June when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum. With Romero failing to make weight, once again, Whittaker's title was not on the line in their second battle. So assuming everything goes off without a hitch in the days leading up to the event, Saturday should mark Whittaker's first official defense of the undisputed middleweight championship since capturing the gold in July 2017. 

The co-main event is one that some may be looking forward to even more than the actual main event of the night. The legendary Anderson Silva returns to competition for the first time since a February 2017 decision win over Derek Brunson, facing off with maybe his most dangerous test in recent memory. The former middleweight champ will square off with one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion currently, Israel Adesanya, who enters the biggest fight of his career with a 15-0 professional record with a 13 of those victories coming via TKO. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 234 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 234 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Robert Whittaker (c) -240

Kelvin Gastelum +190

UFC middleweight title

Israel Adesanya -650

Anderson Silva +425

Middleweight

Ricky Simon -125

Rani Yahya -105

Bantamweight

Montana De La Rosa -260

Nadia Kassem +200

Women's flyweight

Jimmy Crute -140

Sam Alvey +110

Light heavyweight

Devonte Smith -260

Dong Hyung Ma +200

Lightweight

Shane Young -305

Austin Arnett +235

Featherweight

Kai Kara France -305

Raulian Paiva +235

Flyweight

Kyung Ho Kang -400Teruto Ishihara +300Bantamweight
Lando Vannata -365Marcos Rosa +275Light heavyweight
Jalin Turner -260Callan Potter +200Lightweight
Jonathan Martinez -170Wuliji Buren +140Bantamweight

