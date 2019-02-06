UFC 234 fight card, odds: Robert Whittaker favored; Anderson Silva the heavy underdog
Oddsmakers see Whittaker retaining the middleweight title in Melbourne
UFC 234 will go down on Saturday night inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, as UFC continues to kick off its 2019 schedule. The promotion's return to Australia is highlighted by two big middleweight showdowns, with the main event seeing the 185-pound champion putting his title on the line.
In the main event on Saturday, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will make his return to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Yoel Romero in a brutal war last June when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum. With Romero failing to make weight, once again, Whittaker's title was not on the line in their second battle. So assuming everything goes off without a hitch in the days leading up to the event, Saturday should mark Whittaker's first official defense of the undisputed middleweight championship since capturing the gold in July 2017.
The co-main event is one that some may be looking forward to even more than the actual main event of the night. The legendary Anderson Silva returns to competition for the first time since a February 2017 decision win over Derek Brunson, facing off with maybe his most dangerous test in recent memory. The former middleweight champ will square off with one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion currently, Israel Adesanya, who enters the biggest fight of his career with a 15-0 professional record with a 13 of those victories coming via TKO.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 234 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 234 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Robert Whittaker (c) -240
Kelvin Gastelum +190
UFC middleweight title
Israel Adesanya -650
Anderson Silva +425
Middleweight
Ricky Simon -125
Rani Yahya -105
Bantamweight
Montana De La Rosa -260
Nadia Kassem +200
Women's flyweight
Jimmy Crute -140
Sam Alvey +110
Light heavyweight
Devonte Smith -260
Dong Hyung Ma +200
Lightweight
Shane Young -305
Austin Arnett +235
Featherweight
Kai Kara France -305
Raulian Paiva +235
Flyweight
|Kyung Ho Kang -400
|Teruto Ishihara +300
|Bantamweight
|Lando Vannata -365
|Marcos Rosa +275
|Light heavyweight
|Jalin Turner -260
|Callan Potter +200
|Lightweight
|Jonathan Martinez -170
|Wuliji Buren +140
|Bantamweight
