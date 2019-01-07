UFC 234 fight card -- Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum date, rumors, location, start time, poster
A look at the card for the Australian UFC PPV card in February
UFC will make its return to Australia this February with the UFC 234 pay-per-view card set to take place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Feb. 10. This card is shaping up to be a solid one, with two massive middleweight bouts taking center stage starting at 10 p.m. ET.
In the main event of the UFC 234 card, middleweight champion and Australian resident Robert Whittaker will make his return to the Octagon as he takes on the current No. 4-ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum. Whittaker last competed in the UFC 225 main event last June, earning his second straight victory over Yoel Romero while extending his current win streak to nine. Gastelum is coming off a win over Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza last May at UFC 224 in Brazil. In the co-main event, the legendary Anderson Silva makes his return to the cage when he squares off against one of the fastest rising stars in the division: the undefeated Israel Adesanya.
Below you can have a look at the UFC 234 card with the event just a few weeks away.
UFC 234 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Kelvin Gastelum
UFC middleweight title
Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya
Middleweight
Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Bantamweight
Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett
Featherweight
Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez
Bantamweight
Jim Crute vs. Ryan Spann
Light heavyweight
Kai Kara France vs. Raulian Paiva
Flyweight
Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem
Women's flyweight
