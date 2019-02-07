UFC 234 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Whittaker vs. Gastelum, Adesenya vs. Silva

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker headlines UFC 234 in his home country Saturday when he fights No. 4-ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. A New Zealander now living in Australia, Whittaker (20-4) has won nine straight fights, most recently beating Yoel Romero in the UFC 225 main event last June. Gastelum is 16-3 and boldly predicted he'll win by first-round knockout. Bookmakers list Whittaker as a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100), with Gastelum getting +200 (risk $100 to win $200) as the underdog in the latest UFC 234 odds.

In the co-main event, legendary Anderson Silva returns to the octagon for the first time in two years as an underdog versus undefeated Israel Adesenya (15-0). Adesenya is a -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100), while Silva is getting +450 (risk $100 to win $450) in the latest Silva vs. Adesenya odds. Before you make any UFC 234 picks and MMA predictions, you'll want to see what top MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say, given the streak he's on.

Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA wagering and daily Fantasy shows. Over the past nine months alone, $100 players who have followed Marley's picks are up almost $18,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just two weeks ago, Marley said Henry Cejudo, a +175 underdog, would beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO -- and that's exactly what happened. He's the same expert who called Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg in UFC 232, and nailed Max Holloway's TKO of Brian Ortega in UFC 231.

Now, with the fight fast approaching, Marley has studied the UFC 234 card and released his picks for every fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine. We can tell you he's backing Callan Potter (via submission) as a +220 underdog over Jalin Turner in the latest UFC 234 odds.

"Turner is coming off a brutal KO loss only four months ago and is now flying across the world to fight an Australian who is well-rounded and has 16 finishes to his name," Marley told SportsLine. "Turner is a dangerous fighter and could get the KO here, but I think he is coming back from a KO loss too soon and I don't see that faring well for him. Potter is going to have a big edge if he can get this fight to the ground. If he can land takedowns, then I see him getting a finish. I like targeting Australian fighters in Australia and I think we are getting an advantageous line at +220."

