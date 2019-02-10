UFC 234 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Adesenya vs. Silva with Whittaker vs. Gastelum canceled

Robert Whittaker was scheduled to fight Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC 234 main event on Saturday. However, in the hours leading up to the festivities in Melbourne, Whittaker withdrew with a hernia injury and will instead head to surgery, shaking up the top of the UFC 234 fight card. Now, UFC Melbourne, whose main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, will feature Anderson Silva versus an undefeated Israel Adesanya. Vegas has been closely monitoring the events 8,000 miles away as everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will lay down Adesanya vs. Silva picks and UFC 234 predictions. Silva has gotten the action early on, as Adesanya has fallen from a -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100) to -550. Silva, meanwhile, is a 4-1 underdog in the live Silva vs. Adesanya odds. Before making any UFC 234 picks, be sure to read the top MMA predictions from Kyle Marley, an MMA expert handicapper who has been on a red-hot run.

Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA wagering and daily Fantasy shows. Over the past nine months alone, $100 players who have followed Marley's picks are up almost $18,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just two weeks ago, Marley said Henry Cejudo, a +175 underdog, would beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO -- and that's exactly what happened. He's the same expert who called Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg in UFC 232, and nailed Max Holloway's TKO of Brian Ortega in UFC 231.

Now, with the fight fast approaching, Marley has studied the UFC 234 card and released his picks for every fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine. We can tell you he's backing Ricky Simon to win via unanimous decision against Rani Yahya in a fight whose odds are basically even.

"The only worry here is Simon getting submitted," Marley told SportsLine. "Yayha is one of the best submission fighters of all time, but that is all he really has in his arsenal. I think Simon will have the wrestling advantage and as long as he can keep Yayha off his legs, he should win this fight via KO or decision. I think he could even get the fight to the ground and win with top control, but it is much more dangerous fighting on the mat against Yayha."



Simon is 14-1 for his career and has won seven straight. Two of his last three fights have ended via knockout and he emerged victorious in his first four career bouts via TKO.

Marley also has very strong Silva vs. Adesanya picks. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC 234 fight card at SportsLine.

Who wins Silva vs. Adesenya? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC 234 picks for every match, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $18,000 on MMA in the last nine months alone.