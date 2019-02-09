UFC 234 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Whittaker vs. Gastelum, Adesenya vs. Silva

UFC 234 will take place on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, and it's an absolutely loaded fight card that's getting plenty of attention in and out of the MMA world. Robert Whittaker will put his UFC Middleweight Championship on the line against Kelvin Gastelum, while Israel Adesanya will take on the legendary Anderson Silva for a chance to become the No. 1 contender and earn the next title shot in that same weight class. Professional and amateur bettors from around the globe are already locking in their Whittaker vs. Gastelum picks and Adesanya vs. Silva picks. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and the title fight between Whittaker and Gastelum will close down the show. The champion is currently a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while Gastelum is a +180 underdog (risk $100 to win $180) as the challenger in the latest UFC 234 odds.

In the co-main event, the legendary Silva returns to the octagon for the first time in two years as an underdog versus undefeated Adesenya (15-0). After early action on Silva, Adesenya is now a -425 favorite (risk $425 to win $100), while Silva is getting +325 (risk $100 to win $325) in the latest Silva vs. Adesenya odds. Before making any UFC 234 picks, be sure to read the top MMA predictions from Kyle Marley, an MMA expert handicapper who has been on a red-hot run.

Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA wagering and daily Fantasy shows. Over the past nine months alone, $100 players who have followed Marley's picks are up almost $18,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just two weeks ago, Marley said Henry Cejudo, a +175 underdog, would beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO -- and that's exactly what happened. He's the same expert who called Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg in UFC 232, and nailed Max Holloway's TKO of Brian Ortega in UFC 231.

Now, with the fight fast approaching, Marley has studied the UFC 234 card and released his picks for every fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine. We can tell you he's backing Australian Callan Potter to score a win via submission at +220 in his fight against Jalin Turner.

"Turner is coming off a brutal KO loss only four months ago and is now flying across the world to fight an Australian who is well-rounded and has 16 finishes to his name," Marley told SportsLine. "I also think Potter is going to have a big edge if he can get this fight to the ground, and if he can land take-downs, then I see him getting a finish. I like targeting Australian fighters in Australia and I think we are getting a very strong line here at +220."

Potter has won nine of his last 10 bouts, with the lone blemish coming via submission to Marcin Held last June. During his current run, he's logged knockouts of Jack Becker and Sam Hayward along with six first-round submissions. The 34-year-old is also three inches shorter than Turner, which will give him a unique advantage at UFC 234.

Marley also has very strong Whittaker vs. Gastelum and Silva vs. Adesanya picks. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC 234 fight card at SportsLine.

Who wins Whittaker vs. Gastelum and Silva vs. Adesenya? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC 234 picks for every match, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $18,000 on MMA in the last nine months alone.