UFC 234 odds, top predictions: MMA insider picks Whittaker vs. Gastelum, Adesenya vs. Silva

Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia will be the host of UFC 234 on Saturday as the main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET. While the prelims begin two hours before that, most of the attention will be on the later portion of the evening with a loaded lineup that includes Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva and Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon leading up to the middleweight title bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. The action should be heavy on this fight, with the latest UFC 234 odds showing Whittaker going off as a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while Gastelum is listed at +190 (risk $100 to win $190). Those Whittaker vs. Gastelum odds are similar to where the line opened.

In the co-main event, legendary Anderson Silva returns to the octagon for the first time in two years as an underdog versus undefeated Israel Adesenya (15-0). After early action on Silva, Adesenya is now a -550 favorite (risk $550 to win $100), while Silva is getting +400 (risk $100 to win $400) in the latest Silva vs. Adesenya odds. Before making any UFC 234 picks, be sure to read the top MMA predictions from Kyle Marley, an MMA expert handicapper who has been on a red-hot run.

Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA wagering and daily Fantasy shows. Over the past nine months alone, $100 players who have followed Marley's picks are up almost $18,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just two weeks ago, Marley said Henry Cejudo, a +175 underdog, would beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO -- and that's exactly what happened. He's the same expert who called Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg in UFC 232, and nailed Max Holloway's TKO of Brian Ortega in UFC 231.

Now, with the fight fast approaching, Marley has studied the UFC 234 card and released his picks for every fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine. We can tell you he's backing Shane Young (via unanimous decision) as a -300 favorite against Austin Arnett in a featherweight bout.

"Young had a really tough UFC debut fight and wasn't able to show his skills against a top fighter in the division," Marley told SportsLine. "In his second fight, he looked impressive and ended up winning with a second-round TKO. I think he has another favorable matchup here and I see him being the better fighter anywhere this bout goes. He could finish this fight on his feet or on the ground, but Arnett is pretty tough, so I will pick him to win by a comfortable 30-27 unanimous decision."

Marley also has very strong Whittaker vs. Gastelum and Silva vs. Adesanya picks. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC 234 fight card at SportsLine.

Who wins Whittaker vs. Gastelum and Silva vs. Adesenya? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC 234 picks for every match, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $18,000 on MMA in the last nine months alone.