UFC 234 predictions -- Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya: Fight card, expert picks, odds
Check out who our experts see winning the middleweight title fight and Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva
UFC 234 on Saturday night was always set up to feature some intense middleweight action, but unfortunately, it will not just be one fight bringing that action instead of two. Just hours before the event in Melbourne, Australia, was set to take place, it was announced that middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was forced to pull out from a hernia that he sustained late Friday evening. So, there will be no 185-pound title defense closing out the show in Australia.
However, the new main event is still a middleweight showdown that everyone has been looking forward to. Former middleweight champ Anderson Silva will battle one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion right now, and someone a lot like him, Israel Adesanya. The bout will still only be contested for three rounds, and even though the title will not be up for grabs on Saturday, the new main event will still tell us a bit about the future of the division.
UFC 234 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Israel Adesanya -650
Anderson Silva +425
Middleweight
Ricky Simon -125
Rani Yahya -105
Bantamweight
Montana De La Rosa -260
Nadia Kassem +200
Women's flyweight
Jimmy Crute -140
Sam Alvey +110
Light heavyweight
Devonte Smith -260
Dong Hyung Ma +200
Lightweight
Shane Young -305
Austin Arnett +235
Featherweight
Kai Kara France -305
Raulian Paiva +235
Flyweight
|Kyung Ho Kang -400
|Teruto Ishihara +300
|Bantamweight
|Lando Vannata -365
|Marcos Rosa +275
|Light heavyweight
|Jalin Turner -260
|Callan Potter +200
|Lightweight
|Jonathan Martinez -170
|Wuliji Buren +140
|Bantamweight
With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).
UFC 234 predictions
|Fight
|Campbell
|Mormile
|Coca
|Crosby
|Wise
|Adesanya vs. Silva
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Simon vs. Yahya
|Yahya
|Yahya
|Yahya
|Simon
|Yahya
|De La Rosa vs. Kassem
|De La Rosa
|De La Rosa
|Kassem
|De La Rosa
|De La Rosa
|Crute vs. Alvey
|Alvey
|Crute
|Crute
|Alvey
|Crute
|Overall (2018)
|33-36-0
|42-27-0
|37-32-0
|34-35-0
|41-28-0
