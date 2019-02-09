UFC 234 predictions -- Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya: Fight card, odds, expert picks

UFC 234 on Saturday night was always slated to feature some intense middleweight action, but unfortunately, that is now relegated to simply one fight instead of two with the news that Robert Whittaker will not be defending his title against Kelvin Gastelum in the main event after being hospitalized for a hernia just hours before the event. The good news, though, is that the replacement main event is more than enough to jump in as the new headliner.

The new main event is still a middleweight showdown that everyone has been looking forward to. Former middleweight champ Anderson Silva will battle one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion right now, and someone a lot like him, Israel Adesanya. The bout will still only be contested for three rounds, and even though the title will not be up for grabs on Saturday, the new main event will still tell us a bit about the future of the division.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Let's take a look at the complete fight card from Melbourne with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 234 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Israel Adesanya -650 Anderson Silva +425 Middleweight Ricky Simon -125 Rani Yahya -105 Bantamweight Montana De La Rosa -260 Nadia Kassem +200 Women's flyweight Jimmy Crute -140 Sam Alvey +110 Light heavyweight Devonte Smith -260 Dong Hyung Ma +200 Lightweight Shane Young -305 Austin Arnett +235 Featherweight Kai Kara France -305 Raulian Paiva +235 Flyweight Kyung Ho Kang -400 Teruto Ishihara +300 Bantamweight Lando Vannata -365 Marcos Rosa +275 Light heavyweight Jalin Turner -260 Callan Potter +200 Lightweight Jonathan Martinez -170 Wuliji Buren +140 Bantamweight

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).

UFC 234 predictions

Fight Campbell Mormile Coca Crosby Wise Adesanya vs. Silva Adesanya Adesanya Adesanya Adesanya Adesanya Simon vs. Yahya Yahya Yahya Yahya Simon Yahya De La Rosa vs. Kassem De La Rosa De La Rosa Kassem De La Rosa De La Rosa Crute vs. Alvey Alvey Crute Crute Alvey Crute Overall (2018) 33-36-0 42-27-0 37-32-0 34-35-0 41-28-0

More UFC 234: Silva recounts biggest moments

Wise on why Adesanya will win: It almost seems to be set up too perfectly. 'The Last Stylebender' has everything is his favor heading into a co-main event against the former champion now at 43 years old. If there is a concern, it's that his flash and arrogance may not do him any favors against somebody he has modeled his style after in that Silva may know the precise moments to land his counter shots. But in a spot like this, tailor-made for his next-in-line status to be solidified, picking against Adesanya seems like a fool's errand. The younger, more athletic fighter will prove to be too much for the aging veteran, who is 1-4, 1 NC since 2013. Adesanya via TKO1.

Who wins Silva vs. Adesenya? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC 234 picks for every bout, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $18,000 on MMA in the last nine months alone.