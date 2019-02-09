UFC 234 predictions -- Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum: Expert picks, fight card, odds
Check out who our experts see winning the middleweight title fight and Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva
The first PPV event of 2019 seems to be flying under the radar despite having some important middleweight implications. UFC 234 is set to commence from Melbourne, Australia on Sunday morning with champion Robert Whittaker taking on Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya taking on Anderson Silva in the co-main event.
Whittaker, coming off a huge win over Yoel Romero last June, delayed his return to the Octagon while battling nagging injuries and gets his chance to headline in his home country for the first time as champion. Gastelum, meanwhile, is coming off a split decision win over Jacare Souza that shot him up into this opportunity.
But the co-main event seems to be where more attention is at this point with Adesanya seemingly getting the next shot at the champion with a win over the man he modeled his game and fighting style after. The former kickboxing champion has run through opponents since joining UFC, scoring a destructive TKO win over Derek Brunson in November, as well as decisions over Brad Tavares and Mario Vettori.
Let's take a look at the complete fight card from Melbourne with the latest odds from Bovada.
UFC 234 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Robert Whittaker (c) -240
Kelvin Gastelum +190
UFC middleweight title
Israel Adesanya -650
Anderson Silva +425
Middleweight
Ricky Simon -125
Rani Yahya -105
Bantamweight
Montana De La Rosa -260
Nadia Kassem +200
Women's flyweight
Jimmy Crute -140
Sam Alvey +110
Light heavyweight
Devonte Smith -260
Dong Hyung Ma +200
Lightweight
Shane Young -305
Austin Arnett +235
Featherweight
Kai Kara France -305
Raulian Paiva +235
Flyweight
|Kyung Ho Kang -400
|Teruto Ishihara +300
|Bantamweight
|Lando Vannata -365
|Marcos Rosa +275
|Light heavyweight
|Jalin Turner -260
|Callan Potter +200
|Lightweight
|Jonathan Martinez -170
|Wuliji Buren +140
|Bantamweight
With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).
UFC 234 predictions
|Fight
|Campbell
|Mormile
|Coca
|Crosby
|Wise
|Whittaker (c) vs. Gastelum
|Whittaker
|Whittaker
|Whittaker
|Whittaker
|Whittaker
|Adesanya vs. Silva
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Adesanya
|Simon vs. Yahya
|Yahya
|Yahya
|Yahya
|Simon
|Yahya
|De La Rosa vs. Kassem
|De La Rosa
|De La Rosa
|Kassem
|De La Rosa
|De La Rosa
|Crute vs. Alvey
|Alvey
|Crute
|Crute
|Alvey
|Crute
|Overall (2018)
|33-36-0
|42-27-0
|37-32-0
|34-35-0
|41-28-0
Campbell on why Whittaker will win: Despite the physical toll of having fought 10 full rounds against Yoel Romero in his last two fights, Whittaker enters UFC 234 as the most well-rounded and battle-tested middleweight in the UFC. There's an unflappable nature to Whittaker that makes it difficult imagining him losing to an opponent who isn't next-level dynamic. While Gastelum is certainly a live underdog due to the power in his left hand, Whittaker's speed and poise will be too much to handle fighting in his home country.
More UFC 234: Storylines to watch | Gastelum not feeling pressure | Silva recounts biggest moments
Wise on why Adesanya will win: It almost seems to be set up too perfectly. 'The Last Stylebender' has everything is his favor heading into a co-main event against the former champion now at 43 years old. If there is a concern, it's that his flash and arrogance may not do him any favors against somebody he has modeled his style after in that Silva may know the precise moments to land his counter shots. But in a spot like this, tailor-made for his next-in-line status to be solidified, picking against Adesanya seems like a fool's errand. The younger, more athletic fighter will prove to be too much for the aging veteran, who is 1-4, 1 NC since 2013. Adesanya via TKO1.
