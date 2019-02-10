UFC 234 results -- Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva: Live updates, fight card, highlights

There was a dose of thunder that UFC 234 was expected to bring to Australian fans down under, but that was compromised Saturday morning when middleweight champion Robert Whittaker pulled out of his homecoming opposite Kelvin Gastelum. Whittaker, who was hospitalized due to hernia surgery, was pulled from the main event. Now in its place, legendary middleweight Anderson Silva will take on one of the brightest young stars in the division in Israel Adesanya in a three-round featured bout to end the evening.

The crossroads fight has brought out plenty of emotion from both fans and the two fighters alike as Adesanya, arguably the "next big thing" in all of MMA, has come to terms with the reality of having to fight his idol in the 43-year-old Silva. In the end, this is far from a deep offering on the pay-per-view level from UFC in Melbourne but it's a must-see main event considering the winner has been promised a title shot.

UFC 234 card/results

Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva -- Middleweight

Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Mariano -- Lightweight

Ricky Simon vs. Rani Yahya -- Bantamweight

Montana De La Rosa def. Nadia Kassem via second-round submission (Armbar)

Jimmy Crute def. Sam Alvey via first-round TKO (Strikes)

UFC 234 updates, highlights

