UFC 234 start time -- Silva vs. Adesanya: Live stream, watch online, date, PPV price, TV channel

The first UFC pay-per-view event of 2019 is set to go down on Saturday night in Melbourne, Australia, with UFC 234 taking center stage inside the Rod Laver Arena. Unfortunately, though, the first PPV of the year lost its main event just hours prior to start time, as middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was hospitalized for a hernia which requires immediate surgery. The champ was scheduled to defend against Kelvin Gastelum, though that showdown will have to wait. Still, the replacement headliner is one that should elicit much excitement.

The new main event of UFC 234 will now see former middleweight champ Anderson Silva take on undefeated Israel Adesanya in a bout that will be an intriguing battle of dangerous strikers. Adesanya has been quickly making a name for himself as he's torn through the competition, and now he'll have the main event spotlight against one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 234 event in Australia.

How to watch UFC 234 prelims

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 234 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 234 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 234 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Israel Adesanya -650 Anderson Silva +425 Middleweight Ricky Simon -125 Rani Yahya -105 Bantamweight Montana De La Rose -260 Nadia Kassem +200 Women's flyweight Jimmy Crute -135 Sam Alvey +105 Light heavyweight

