UFC 234 start time -- Silva vs. Adesanya: Live stream, watch online, date, PPV price, TV channel
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 234 event on Saturday in Australia
The first UFC pay-per-view event of 2019 is set to go down on Saturday night in Melbourne, Australia, with UFC 234 taking center stage inside the Rod Laver Arena. Unfortunately, though, the first PPV of the year lost its main event just hours prior to start time, as middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was hospitalized for a hernia which requires immediate surgery. The champ was scheduled to defend against Kelvin Gastelum, though that showdown will have to wait. Still, the replacement headliner is one that should elicit much excitement.
The new main event of UFC 234 will now see former middleweight champ Anderson Silva take on undefeated Israel Adesanya in a bout that will be an intriguing battle of dangerous strikers. Adesanya has been quickly making a name for himself as he's torn through the competition, and now he'll have the main event spotlight against one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 234 event in Australia.
How to watch UFC 234 prelims
Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 234 main card
Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 234 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 234 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Israel Adesanya -650
Anderson Silva +425
Middleweight
Ricky Simon -125
Rani Yahya -105
Bantamweight
|Montana De La Rose -260
|Nadia Kassem +200
|Women's flyweight
|Jimmy Crute -135
|Sam Alvey +105
|Light heavyweight
Who wins Whittaker vs. Gastelum and Silva vs. Adesenya? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC 234 picks for every bout, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $18,000 on MMA in the last nine months alone.
-
UFC 234 odds, top bets, insider picks
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
UFC 234 predictions, expert picks
Check out who our experts see winning the middleweight title fight and Israel Adesanya vs....
-
Robert Whittaker pulls out of UFC 234
Whittaker will once again be unable to compete in his home country
-
Silva breaks down his biggest moments
Adesanya discusses the dilemma in front of him in facing his idol at UFC 234
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans
-
UFC 134 DFS: Best DraftKings MMA lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...