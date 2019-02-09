UFC 234 start time -- Silva vs. Adesanya: Live stream, watch online, PPV price, TV channel
We are all set for the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2019, though just hours prior to UFC 234 taking place in Melbourne, Australia, the card was dealt a crushing blow. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who was set to defend his title against Kelvin Gastelum, was forced to pull out due to a hernia that required immediate surgery. Still, a huge middleweight showdown will headline the festivities.
The new main event of UFC 234 will now see former middleweight champ Anderson Silva take on undefeated Israel Adesanya in a bout that will be an intriguing battle of dangerous strikers. Adesanya has been quickly making a name for himself as he's torn through the competition, and now he'll have the main event spotlight against one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 234 event in Australia.
How to watch UFC 234 prelims
Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 234 main card
Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 234 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 234 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Israel Adesanya -650
Anderson Silva +425
Middleweight
Ricky Simon -125
Rani Yahya -105
Bantamweight
|Montana De La Rose -260
|Nadia Kassem +200
|Women's flyweight
|Jimmy Crute -135
|Sam Alvey +105
|Light heavyweight
