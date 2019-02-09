UFC 234 start time -- Whittaker vs. Gastelum: Live stream, watch online, PPV price, TV channel

We are all set for the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2019, with UFC 234 set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, inside the Rod Laver Arena. It's a middleweight affair at UFC 234 on Saturday, with the 185-pound title being put on the line in the marquee fight of the evening, while the co-main event will likely determine the future No. 1 contender.

The main event of UFC 234 sees middleweight champion Robert Whittaker put his title up for grabs when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum. This will mark the first defense for Whittaker of his undisputed 185-pound title, with his victory over Yoel Romero last year not being contested for the championship with Romero failing to make weight again. In the co-main event, former middleweight king and future hall of famer Anderson Silva returns to the Octagon to take on one of the deadliest strikers in the game right now: undefeated Israel Adesanya.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 234 event in Australia.

How to watch UFC 234 prelims

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 234 main card

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 234 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 234 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Robert Whittaker (c) -240 Kelvin Gastelum +190 Middleweight title Israel Adesanya -650 Anderson Silva +425 Middleweight Ricky Simon -125 Rani Yahya -105 Bantamweight Montana De La Rose -260 Nadia Kassem +200 Women's flyweight Jimmy Crute -135 Sam Alvey +105 Light heavyweight

