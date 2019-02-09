UFC 234 start time -- Whittaker vs. Gastelum: Live stream, watch online, PPV price, TV channel

Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 234 event on Saturday in Australia

We are all set for the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2019, with UFC 234 set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, inside the Rod Laver Arena. It's a middleweight affair at UFC 234 on Saturday, with the 185-pound title being put on the line in the marquee fight of the evening, while the co-main event will likely determine the future No. 1 contender. 

The main event of UFC 234 sees middleweight champion Robert Whittaker put his title up for grabs when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum. This will mark the first defense for Whittaker of his undisputed 185-pound title, with his victory over Yoel Romero last year not being contested for the championship with Romero failing to make weight again. In the co-main event, former middleweight king and future hall of famer Anderson Silva returns to the Octagon to take on one of the deadliest strikers in the game right now: undefeated Israel Adesanya. 

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 234 event in Australia. 

How to watch UFC 234 prelims

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 234 main card

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia   
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 234 main fight card and betting odds.  

UFC 234 main card, odds

Favorite UnderdogWeightclass

Robert Whittaker (c) -240

Kelvin Gastelum +190

Middleweight title

Israel Adesanya -650

Anderson Silva +425

Middleweight

Ricky Simon -125

Rani Yahya -105

Bantamweight

Montana De La Rose -260Nadia Kassem +200Women's flyweight
Jimmy Crute -135Sam Alvey +105Light heavyweight

