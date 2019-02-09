UFC 234 start time -- Whittaker vs. Gastelum: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, PPV price
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 234 event on Saturday in Australia
Saturday night, UFC will be making its return to Australia as the UFC 234 event is set to go down inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. There's yet another solid card on deck as the year continues to get started, and the event Saturday night in Melbourne is highlighted by two massive middleweight bouts.
The main event of UFC 234 sees middleweight champion Robert Whittaker put his title up for grabs when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum. This will mark the first defense for Whittaker of his undisputed 185-pound title, with his victory over Yoel Romero last year not being contested for the championship with Romero failing to make weight again. In the co-main event, former middleweight king and future hall of famer Anderson Silva returns to the Octagon to take on one of the deadliest strikers in the game right now: undefeated Israel Adesanya.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 234 event in Australia.
How to watch UFC 234 prelims
Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 234 main card
Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 234 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 234 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Robert Whittaker (c) -240
Kelvin Gastelum +190
Middleweight title
Israel Adesanya -650
Anderson Silva +425
Middleweight
Ricky Simon -125
Rani Yahya -105
Bantamweight
|Montana De La Rose -260
|Nadia Kassem +200
|Women's flyweight
|Jimmy Crute -135
|Sam Alvey +105
|Light heavyweight
