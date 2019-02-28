UFC 235 breakdown: Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman square off in pivotal welterweight title fight

If a pattern has developed over the three-year reign of Tyron Woodley as UFC welterweight champion, it's his underrated ability to disarm his opponents of their greatest strength only to use it to defeat them.

Woodley (19-3-1) has been impressive each step of the way whether it has meant knocking out the slugger Robbie Lawler, out-pointing the karate fighter Stephen Thompson or out-grappling the jiu-jitsu expert in Demian Maia. Along the way, the 36-year-old has toed the line between being criminally underrated and one of the sport's pound-for-pound best fighters simultaneously.

Yet the challenge that Woodley faces on Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC 235 in Las Vegas, may not offer him that same luxury. Kamaru Usman (14-1), who brings a 9-0 record in the Octagon into his first title fight, has the motor and well-rounded game to make this a much different fight.

"My path to victory is doing whatever I want to do," Usman said. "I can knock you out if I want, I can take you down and beat you up all night if I want to. Whatever Woodley gives me, I'm going to take and I will be victorious. Once he gets in there and realizes who he is up against, he's going to realize that I'm special and I'm a different breed."

While wrestling is certainly the top strength for the 31-year-old native of Nigeria, Usman has evolved into a relentless striker who stalks his opponent and doesn't let up from the first round to the final horn. In fact, Usman has gone the distance in seven of his last eight fights and has been dominant each step of the way.

For many, Usman's versatile style and aggressive style could be the recipe for Woodley's toughest title defense to date. But the champion, a two-time All-American wrestler at Missouri, views both the matchup and the quality of Usman's wrestling pedigree after a standout collegiate career at the University of Nebraska at Kearney far differently.

"[Usman] says a lot of stuff and sometimes when people talk too much, they are trying to reassure themselves," Woodley said. "You haven't heard me talk about Usman. I just wanted Usman [at the press conference in February] to tell me how he was going to beat me.

"He doesn't bring that speciality in any category. Yes, he was a Division II NCAA champ, and I'm not going to take anything away from that. But please don't act like there isn't a difference between a Division I NCAA champ. It's a different concept, it's a different mentality and it's a different thing. I don't have to talk a lot. I've done it already. He has just not shown me that he has the recipe or the cure for beating me that everybody else supposedly had."

Woodley has been able to extend his career as an elite fighter into his mid-30s thanks to some traditional methods like "a lot of massages, a lot of chiropractic work and a lot of stretching." But he has also done so by evolving into a much more efficient style in which Woodley hasn't absorbed much damage and hasn't been afraid of the criticism that comes with it.

"I don't fight safe. Tell me a fight where you haven't seen my try and take somebody out?" Woodley said in response to his critics. "People say that I fight safe because I don't fight stupid. What we have seen as a good fight is two guys beating each other up going back and forth in a blood bath. That's what we think is a good fight. A good fight for me is me dominating your ass."

Woodley said he has come to grips with what he has accomplished inside the Octagon and specifically with the idea that his legacy probably won't be fully appreciated until he is gone. The reason, he believes, is that he has never been one to seek worship from the fans or anyone to "kiss my Converse."

One thing he has taken exception to, however, was public comments from Usman suggesting that Woodley's juggling as champion of an acting and music career might be distracting him from the task at hand on Saturday.

"I love it because he's going to get his ass kicked on Saturday thinking that," Woodley said. "They said that my last fight [a second-round submission of Darren Till last September]. They said I was old. The fight before that [a decision win over Maia] they said it wasn't a good performance even though I tore my labrum."

Usman, who rose from obscurity to win "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 21 welterweight tournament in 2015, said he always knew he was destined for greatness while growing up in Africa. And when it comes to the level of danger he'll face against Woodley, Usman downplayed the champion's greatness at February's press conference to spark what became a colorful debate between the two that raised the level of intensity entering the fight.

"Anybody could put their head down and throw a haymaker and pray," Usman said of Woodley's striking. "That's easy. That's all there is with that right hand."

"Kamaru, what are you going to do better than me?" Woodley snapped in response. "Are you going to out wrestle me? If we get in the Octagon and I can throw no punches, no knees and no takedowns or submissions, I will kick your ass in wrestling straight out. When it comes down to striking, I will knock you out. When it comes to grappling, I will break your arm, flat out. I'm faster than you, I'm stronger than you and I promise you if you come in at anything under 100 percent, you will reconsider whether you should be fighting."

Usman, who enters as a slight underdog, possesses a lethal mix of power, technique and hunger that could mean a changing of the guard atop the UFC's welterweight division will be in play come Saturday. But that would also mean overlooking everything Woodley brings to the table and the incredible run he has been on.

It's a mistake many have made in recent years, when Woodley entered as the underdog in six of his previous 10 fights dating back to 2013. It's a stretch in which Woodley is 8-1-1 with five stoppage wins, all against elite competition.

"I'm surprised I'm a favorite in this fight because I can't remember the last time I was," Woodley said. "If they told him that he's ready and he can beat me, they have prepared him to fail because he's going to walk out there and he's going to get f---ed up. At UFC 235, I'm going to knock Kamaru Usman out."