UFC 235: Colby Covington confronts Dana White about being passed over for title shot

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington had himself quite an interesting Thursday in Las Vegas that could land him in hot water with the promotion.

Covington (14-1), upset that we was passed over multiple times for a shot at Tyron Woodley's welterweight title due to not being healthy enough for the UFC's targeted date, decided to crash UFC 235 weekend just days out from Woodley's co-main event bout against Kamaru Usman.

After teasing his arrival via private jet by posting a picture on Instagram, the 31-year-old Covington crashed Usman's open workout at the MGM Grand donning a "Make America Great Again" hat and hoisting the interim title he was stripped of last July when a fight against Woodley couldn't be made.

Covington was quickly removed by UFC security after shouting trash talk through a megaphone. In subsequent interviews with MMA media, the brash wrestler hurled insults at UFC president Dana White -- calling him "Uncle Fester" -- and said the two hadn't spoken.

Colby Covington just crashed Kamaru Usman’s open workout with his belt and a megaphone. pic.twitter.com/X6iCDazrJV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 28, 2019

Later that evening, Covington was able to track down White, who was gambling at The Palms casino, and the fighter captured the moment via Instagram live as he confronted White about being passed over.

Here is Colby Covington looking for (and finding!) Dana White, who was gambling at the Palms, to confront him about why he is not fighting for the title at #UFC235 this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ej98P2hvXz — Matthew Wells (@MrMWellsArt) March 1, 2019

"Stop filming, stop filming," White said on the video. "I'm f---ing gambling."

Covington, who is 10-1 inside the Octagon since his 2014 UFC debut, has publicly run his mouth for weeks asking the promotion to release him. It's a wonder whether his actions on Thursday will lead to just that.

Although a pair of impressive decision wins over the past two years against Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos have propelled Covington to the very top of the division, his constant troll antics outside the cage have helped him create what critics have thought to be an artificial attempt at crossover stardom.