UFC 235: Colby Covington confronts Dana White about being passed over for title shot
'Chaos' was causing a little some on Thursday night in Las Vegas
Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington had himself quite an interesting Thursday in Las Vegas that could land him in hot water with the promotion.
Covington (14-1), upset that we was passed over multiple times for a shot at Tyron Woodley's welterweight title due to not being healthy enough for the UFC's targeted date, decided to crash UFC 235 weekend just days out from Woodley's co-main event bout against Kamaru Usman.
After teasing his arrival via private jet by posting a picture on Instagram, the 31-year-old Covington crashed Usman's open workout at the MGM Grand donning a "Make America Great Again" hat and hoisting the interim title he was stripped of last July when a fight against Woodley couldn't be made.
Covington was quickly removed by UFC security after shouting trash talk through a megaphone. In subsequent interviews with MMA media, the brash wrestler hurled insults at UFC president Dana White -- calling him "Uncle Fester" -- and said the two hadn't spoken.
Later that evening, Covington was able to track down White, who was gambling at The Palms casino, and the fighter captured the moment via Instagram live as he confronted White about being passed over.
"Stop filming, stop filming," White said on the video. "I'm f---ing gambling."
Covington, who is 10-1 inside the Octagon since his 2014 UFC debut, has publicly run his mouth for weeks asking the promotion to release him. It's a wonder whether his actions on Thursday will lead to just that.
Although a pair of impressive decision wins over the past two years against Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos have propelled Covington to the very top of the division, his constant troll antics outside the cage have helped him create what critics have thought to be an artificial attempt at crossover stardom.
-
UFC 235 odds, expert picks, bets, sims
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
UFC 235 DFS: Best DraftKings lineups
Kyle Marley was up more than $3,000 on DraftKings at last week's UFC Fight Night
-
Jones' drug test come back atypical
Jones tested positive for the same metabolite that caused issues ahead of UFC 232 in Decem...
-
UFC 235: Woodley vs. Usman breakdown
Woodley is looking to extend his reign as 170-pound champion against arguably his toughest...
-
A cautionary tale for Jon Jones
Jones is taking a quick turnaround fight against a contender many aren't taking seriously
-
Royce White transitioning to MMA
White was the 16th overall pick of the Rockets in the 2012 NBA Draft