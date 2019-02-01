UFC 235 fight card: Former champ Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd removed from March event
UFC president Dana White confirmed the news at Thursday's press conference
The UFC 235 press conference on Thursday in Las Vegas gave plenty of good sound bites for the main and co-main events, but one fight was noticeably absent from the festivities. A women's bantamweight showdown between Holly Holm and Aspen Ladd was expected to take place on March 2, but UFC president Dana White said that fight is no longer taking place.
"That fight's not going to happen, that's why they're not up here," White said on Thursday in Las Vegas. "We're working on another fight for both of them (not on this card)."
Holm, 37, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Megan Anderson in June. Before that, Holm dropped a decision to Cris Cyborg for the featherweight title. To that point, she was the only person to push Cyborg to the scorecards since 2008. She is also the only former champion that newly crowned double champ Amanda Nunes has yet to face in her career.
Ladd (7-0, 5 TKOs), meanwhile, is coming off a destruction of Tonya Evinger at UFC 229 in October. Ladd, 23, is considered one of UFC's top rising prospects. White did not offer further details as to why the bout was scratched or when they could be back in action.
