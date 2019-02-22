UFC 235 fight card: Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley to defend championships in Las Vegas
A peek at how the UFC PPV card in March is shaping out
The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 2 will be the site of the next UFC pay-per-view presentation as UFC 235 takes place in Sin City. This is without a doubt the biggest PPV event in 2019 thus far, and given the fact that there will be two championships defended on the card, this has the potential to go down as one of the best showings that we will see all year when all is said and done.
The main event of UFC 235 will feature Jon Jones making the first defense of his light heavyweight championship since he won it at UFC 232 against Anthony "Lionheart" Smith. Jones was granted a one-fight license by the state of Nevada, a decision which stemmed from his drug test abnormality prior to UFC 232, and per the agreement, Jones will have to undergo rigorous testing leading up to the title defense.
In addition to Jones defending his light heavyweight title in the main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be putting his title on the line against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event. It was up in the air as to whether Woodley would face Usman or interim champion Colby Covington in his next fight, and in the end, Usman got the nod.
As if slotting Jones and Woodley defenses on the same card wasn't good enough, UFC 235 will also feature the long-awaited UFC debut of welterweight Ben Askren as he takes on the legendary Robbie Lawler. Plus, Cody Garbrandt makes his return from two straight knockout losses against Pedro Munhoz.
Below you can have a look at the UFC 235 card as it continues to shape out.
UFC 235 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony Smith
UFC light heavyweight title
Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Kamaru Usman
UFC welterweight title
Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren
Welterweight
Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang
Women's strawweight
|Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|Johnny Walker vs. Misha Cirkunov
|Light heavyweight
|Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|Gina Mazany vs. Macy Chiasson
|Women's bantamweight
|Marlon Vera vs. Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|Polyana Viana vs. Hannah Cifers
|Women's strawweight
