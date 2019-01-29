UFC 235 fight card, rumors: Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley set to defend championships in Las Vegas

On March 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC 235 card is set to take place as the year in UFC continues to roll along. When it comes to UFC pay-per-view cards, some are generally stronger than others, and that is certainly the case here with UFC 235, which is pretty stacked and ready to bring the excitement.

The main event of UFC 235 will feature Jon Jones making the first defense of his light heavyweight championship since he won it at UFC 232 against Anthony "Lionheart" Smith. Jones was granted a one-fight license by the state of Nevada, a decision which stemmed from his drug test abnormality prior to UFC 232, and per the agreement, Jones will have to undergo rigorous testing leading up to the title defense.

In addition to Jones presumably defending his light heavyweight title in the main event, it also appears as if welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be putting his title on the line against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event. It was up in the air as to whether Woodley would face Usman or interim champion Colby Covington in his next fight, and in the end, Usman got the nod.

As if slotting Jones and Woodley defenses on the same card wasn't good enough, UFC 235 will also feature the long-awaited UFC debut of welterweight Ben Askren as he takes on the legendary Robbie Lawler. Plus, Cody Garbrandt makes his return from two straight knockout losses against Pedro Munhoz.

Below you can have a look at the UFC 235 card as it continues to shape out.

UFC 235 fight card