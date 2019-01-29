UFC 235 fight card, rumors: Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley set to defend championships in Las Vegas
A peek at how the UFC PPV card in March is shaping out
On March 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC 235 card is set to take place as the year in UFC continues to roll along. When it comes to UFC pay-per-view cards, some are generally stronger than others, and that is certainly the case here with UFC 235, which is pretty stacked and ready to bring the excitement.
The main event of UFC 235 will feature Jon Jones making the first defense of his light heavyweight championship since he won it at UFC 232 against Anthony "Lionheart" Smith. Jones was granted a one-fight license by the state of Nevada, a decision which stemmed from his drug test abnormality prior to UFC 232, and per the agreement, Jones will have to undergo rigorous testing leading up to the title defense.
In addition to Jones presumably defending his light heavyweight title in the main event, it also appears as if welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be putting his title on the line against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event. It was up in the air as to whether Woodley would face Usman or interim champion Colby Covington in his next fight, and in the end, Usman got the nod.
As if slotting Jones and Woodley defenses on the same card wasn't good enough, UFC 235 will also feature the long-awaited UFC debut of welterweight Ben Askren as he takes on the legendary Robbie Lawler. Plus, Cody Garbrandt makes his return from two straight knockout losses against Pedro Munhoz.
Below you can have a look at the UFC 235 card as it continues to shape out.
UFC 235 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony Smith
UFC light heavyweight title
Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Kamaru Usman
UFC welterweight title
Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren
Welterweight
|Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedrio Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd
|Women's bantamweight
|Ovince Saint Preux vs. Misha Cirkunov
|Light heavyweight
Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang
Women's strawweight
|Polyana Viana vs. Hannah Cifers
|Women's strawweight
Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall
Welterweight
|Gina Mazany vs. Macy Chiasson
|Women's bantamweight
-
Nevada grants Jon Jones license
Jones is slated to defend his title against Anthony Smith at the event
-
Conor, Khabib receive punishments
McGregor is eligible to return in April while Nurmagomedov has some extra work to get ther...
-
Bader crushes Fedor to earn second title
Bader needed just 35 seconds to finish off the legendary Emelianenko in Inglewood, Califor...
-
Corrales violently knocks out Pico
Corrales had to get off the mat to score this brutal knockout win
-
Hager wins in debut at Bellator 214
The better known to most as 'Jack Swagger' finished off J.W. Kiser with a vicious arm tria...
-
How to watch, live stream Bellator 214
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 214 card on Saturday night