UFC 235 fight card, rumors: Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley slated to defend titles in Las Vegas

UFC 235 is scheduled to take place on March 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view. With the way things seem to be shaping out thus far, this is aiming to be one of the most stacked cards that we've seen in a long time.

As it stands right now, the main event of UFC 235 will feature Jon Jones making the first defense of his light heavyweight championship since he won it at UFC 232 against Anthony "Lionheart" Smith. These plans have been confirmed by UFC president Dana White, and setting it in stone all hinges on the state of Nevada licensing Jones in the wake of his test abnormality prior to UFC 232 that forced the entire event to be moved.

In addition to Jones presumably defending his light heavyweight title in the main event, it also appears as if welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be putting his title on the line against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event. It was up in the air as to whether Woodley would face Usman or interim champion Colby Covington in his next fight, and in the end, Usman got the nod.

As if slotting Jones and Woodley defenses on the same card wasn't good enough, UFC 235 will also feature the long-awaited UFC debut of welterweight Ben Askren as he takes on the legendary Robbie Lawler. Plus, Cody Garbrandt makes his return from two straight knockout losses against Pedro Munhoz.

Below you can have a look at the UFC 235 card as it continues to shape out.

UFC 235 fight card