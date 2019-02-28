UFC 235 main event: Jon Jones would be best served to not underestimate Anthony Smith

If you followed the build to the main event of Saturday's UFC 235 card in Las Vegas and felt a bit of deja vu, you aren't alone. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones feels the same.

Jones (23-1, 1 NC) remembers all too clearly the days leading up to UFC 165 in Toronto when he entered a title defense as a heavy favorite against Alexander Gustafsson, whom just about no one was giving a chance.

Like Anthony Smith (31-13), the upstart striker who will challenge Jones this weekend, critics were quick to look past the height advantage at 6-foot-4 that Gustafsson entered with and the impressive win streak that led him to his first title shot.

"Fights like this when you have a guy that's such a huge underdog are the most dangerous for the favorite," Jones said about facing Smith. "The first time I fought Alexander Gustafsson, I really thought that I was at a place where I just could not lose."

What happened next was the toughest night in Jones' legendary career and quite possibly the greatest title fight UFC has produced. Jones fought tooth-and-nail with a determined Gustafsson before outlasting him via close decision. He came back in December 2018 following a 15-month drug suspension to dominate Gustafsson via third-round TKO in their rematch.

Yet despite the obvious similarities between the public's perception of Gustafsson and Smith entering their first meeting opposite Jones, the major difference this time is the champion's mindset.

"I did win the [first] fight [against Gustafsson] but I promised myself I would never make that mistake again," Jones said.

Jones not only made the mistake of looking past Gustafsson just enough entering their first fight, he later admitted to using cocaine just days before the event. In many ways, UFC 165 became a harbinger of the personal and professional chaos that would soon engulf Jones (and to some degree still follows him today following continued drug testing issues).

But not only is Jones in a much better mental state this time around, Smith by all accounts isn't the same class of fighter that Gustafsson both is and was nearly six years ago.

For as good as Smith has looked of late, it's hard to get past the fact that he has suffered 13 defeats in a career that began just 11 years ago. It's equally difficult to argue he would even be in this situation as a title challenger for Jones' quick turnaround from UFC 232 if the 205-pound division wasn't so glaringly lacking of depth.

Yet despite the odds against him -- Jones has been installed as high as a -1450 favorite and Smith a +700 underdog -- the upstart "Lionheart," who fights out of Omaha, hasn't sounded like a long shot during recent interviews.

"At UFC 235, fans are going to see a changing of the guard and are going to see a new world champion at 205 pounds," Smith said. "I don't have to try to not be afraid of Jon Jones. He is never going to shake me. He is never going to intimidate me. He's not going to break me.

"Jon Jones is a phenomenal athlete. He's probably the best fighter that we have ever seen do it, but Jon Jones has several flaws. I think that I have the answer, I really do. Or I wouldn't be here."

To Jones' credit, he hasn't treated Smith like much of an underdog, either.

"We go out extremely prepared and even though the oddsmakers take him lightly, we don't at all," Jones said. "Anthony Smith believes that I have a lot of holes in my game and they believe they are the team to exploit them. But I have been hearing that for 10 years and so far no one has been able to do it."

For as good as Smith has looked in a trio of stoppage victories over the past nine months against Rashad Evans, Mauricio Rua and Volkan Oezdemir, the quality of opposition needs to be taken into account. As does the fact that Smith was knocked out by fellow contender Thiago Santos just four months before he faced Rua.

Smith certainly looks the part of exciting fighter who has come into his own as a mixed martial artist in a short period of time. He also has an inspiring backstory of having overcome a 5-6 professional start (with all six defeats via stoppage) before finding himself inside the cage.

"I was kind of floating around life and not really knowing what I was doing," Smith said about how he found MMA. "I had just dropped out of high school and went into a Subway with a buddy of mine to get some food and saw a flyer for an amateur fight night in Omaha. I don't know, for whatever reason, I thought this sounded like a good idea to try it.

"I wasn't very good. I loved it, though. I've had 44 professional fights and I've had 30 amateur fights. I just love this and can't think of another thing I'd like to do. Sometimes being in the Octagon is the only place where I really feel like I belong."

The question now is whether Smith belongs at all in the main event of a PPV title fight opposite the best pound-for-pound fighter today and possibly the G.O.A.T.?

History has taught Jones not to take any chances.