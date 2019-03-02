UFC 235 odds, best predictions: MMA insider picks Jones vs. Smith, Woodley vs. Usman

Jon Jones is 23-1 and hasn't lost a fight in a decade. On Saturday, everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will wager on whether he'll retain his light heavyweight championship against Anthony Smith in the UFC 235 main event in Las Vegas. The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET. In the latest Jones vs. Smith odds, "Bones" is a -900 favorite on the money line (risk $900 to win $100), while Smith is +600 (risk $100 to win $600). Jones has won four of his last six fights via unanimous decision and will look for win No. 24 in the UFC's first trip to Sin City in 2019. In the co-main event of UFC 235, 36-year-old Tyron Woodley will square off against 31-year-old Kamaru Usman, aka the "Nigerian Nightmare," for the welterweight title. It's the first time Usman will fight on a pay per view, and he's listed as a slight underdog at +140, while Woodley is -160 in the latest Woodley vs. Usman odds.

Before you lock in any UFC 235 picks, check out what incomparable MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say. Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past nine months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $18,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge. At UFC Fight Night 145 Prague last week, Marley told SportsLine members that Thiago Santos (-110) would beat Jan Blachowiz by knockout in the main event. That's exactly what happened, as Santos landed a third-round flurry to end the light heavyweight fight and give Marley's followers another easy winner. Also, at the much-anticipated UFC on ESPN 1 two weeks ago, Marley gave followers a strong underdog winner when he accurately predicted Andre Fili (+120) winning by decision over Myles Jury.

Now, with UFC 235 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC 235 odds, and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

In the main event, Marley knows Jones is eager to build on his UFC legacy, despite a career that has been derailed by various legal issues and failed drug tests. Even so, many observers believe he is the most gifted MMA fighter to ever set foot in the cage. Marley also is aware that Smith has overcome his own share of adversity and stunned UFC fans with several upset victories, including one over Hector Lombard and in his most recent win over Oezdemir as a +150 underdog. His UFC 235 picks for every single fight can be found only at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 235 predictions we'll give away: Cody Stamann gets the victory over Alejandro Perez. Stamann is a -180 favorite in the latest UFC 235 odds.

Stamann enters Saturday's fight with a 17-2 record, but he's coming off a heartbreaking loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 228. It was the first UFC loss for Stamann and he'll look get back in the win column at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stamann, who's also known as "Mr. Wonderful," is expected to lean heavily on his wrestling skills, where he holds a distinct advantage over Perez.

"Stamann will be better everywhere," Marley told SportsLine. "He has better striking and is much more accurate with his 49 percent accuracy compared to the 35 percent of Perez. He also lands at a higher pace, averaging 4.97 significant strikes per minute compared to 3.71 from Perez. If this fight stays standing, Stamann should be the winner based on those stats. However, I think it's the wrestling from Stamann that gets the job done. He lands 4.19 takedowns per 15 minutes and should be able to get Perez down any time he wants."

Marley also has strong picks for Smith vs. Jones and Usman vs. Woodley. He's only sharing who to back for every single bout on the UFC 235 fight card over at SportsLine.

Who win Smith vs. Jones and Usman vs. Woodley? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for UFC 235, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $18,000 on MMA in the past nine months alone, and find out.