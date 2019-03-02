UFC 235 odds, lines, fight card: Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley favored to retain titles
Oddsmakers see both Jones and Woodley retaining on Saturday
The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the site on Saturday night for the loaded UFC 235 fight card. With two championships being defended at the top of the card, it's difficult not to get excited about the second UFC pay-per-view event of the year.
In the main event, Jon Jones will make his first defense of the light heavyweight title since he reclaimed it at UFC 232 with a victory over Alexander Gustafsson in their rematch. Jones will be putting the title on the line against Anthony "Lionheart" Smith, who may not be the most enticing name for a min event slot, but it's hard to argue that the veteran hasn't earned at least one opportunity at the 205-pound championship after three victories in four fights last year.
The co-main event sees welterweight champion Tyron Woodley attempt to make the fifth successful defense of his 170-pound title when he squares off with maybe his most formidable foe yet in the "Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman. In his last defense at UFC 228 in September 2018, Woodley stopped another rising welterweight contender threatening his throne, Darren Till, in the second round via submission.
In addition to the championship bouts headlining the card, UFC 235 will also feature the long-awaited UFC debut of welterweight sensation Ben Askren.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Westgate, for the UFC 235 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 235 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) -950
Anthony Smith +625
Light heavyweight title
Tyron Woodley (c) -160
Kamaru Usman +140
Welterweight title
Ben Askren -275
Robbie Lawler +225
Welterweight
Weili Zhang -125
Tecia Torres +105
Women's strawweight
Cody Garbrandt -150
Pedro Munhoz +130
Bantamweight
Zabit Magomedsharipov -275
Jeremy Stephens +225
Featherweight
Johnny Walker -155
Misha Cirkunov +135
Light heavyweight
Cody Stamann -200
Alejandro Perez +170
Bantamweight
|Mickey Gall -240
|Diego Sanchez +190
|Welterweight
|Edmen Shahbazyan -140
|Charles Byrd +120
|Middleweight
|Macy Chiasson -500
|Gina Mazany +375
|Women's bantamweight
|Polyana Viana -275
|Hannah Cifers +225
|Women's strawweight
-
