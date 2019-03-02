UFC 235 odds, lines, fight card: Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley favored to retain titles

Oddsmakers see both Jones and Woodley retaining on Saturday

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the site on Saturday night for the loaded UFC 235 fight card. With two championships being defended at the top of the card, it's difficult not to get excited about the second UFC pay-per-view event of the year. 

In the main event, Jon Jones will make his first defense of the light heavyweight title since he reclaimed it at UFC 232 with a victory over Alexander Gustafsson in their rematch. Jones will be putting the title on the line against Anthony "Lionheart" Smith, who may not be the most enticing name for a min event slot, but it's hard to argue that the veteran hasn't earned at least one opportunity at the 205-pound championship after three victories in four fights last year. 

The co-main event sees welterweight champion Tyron Woodley attempt to make the fifth successful defense of his 170-pound title when he squares off with maybe his most formidable foe yet in the "Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman. In his last defense at UFC 228 in September 2018, Woodley stopped another rising welterweight contender threatening his throne, Darren Till, in the second round via submission. 

In addition to the championship bouts headlining the card, UFC 235 will also feature the long-awaited UFC debut of welterweight sensation Ben Askren. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Westgate, for the UFC 235 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 235 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jon Jones (c) -950

Anthony Smith +625

Light heavyweight title

Tyron Woodley (c) -160

Kamaru Usman +140

Welterweight title

Ben Askren -275

Robbie Lawler +225

Welterweight

Weili Zhang -125

Tecia Torres +105

Women's strawweight

Cody Garbrandt -150

Pedro Munhoz +130

Bantamweight

Zabit Magomedsharipov -275

Jeremy Stephens +225

Featherweight

Johnny Walker -155

Misha Cirkunov +135

Light heavyweight

Cody Stamann -200

Alejandro Perez +170

Bantamweight

Mickey Gall -240Diego Sanchez +190Welterweight
Edmen Shahbazyan -140Charles Byrd +120Middleweight
Macy Chiasson -500Gina Mazany +375Women's bantamweight
Polyana Viana -275Hannah Cifers +225Women's strawweight

