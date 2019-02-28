UFC 235 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Jones vs. Smith, Woodley vs. Usman

A loaded fight card awaits MMA fans Saturday at UFC 235 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main event featuring UFC icon Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight title against challenger Anthony Smith. The main UFC 235 fight card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with the preliminary bouts beginning two hours earlier.

Jones is fighting for the first time since he captured the vacant light heavyweight title with a TKO of Alexander Gustafsson in December and is going off as the -800 favorite (risk $800 to win $100) in the live UFC 235 odds. He is taking on a surging opponent in Smith, a fan favorite who fought four times in 2018 and is listed at +550 (risk $100 to win $550) in the latest Jones vs. Smith odds. He is coming off a submission win against Volkan Oezdemir in October. The co-main event also features welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (-170) defending his title against Kamaru Usman (+150).

Before you lock in any UFC 235 picks, check out what incomparable MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say. Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past nine months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $18,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge. At UFC Fight Night 145 Prague last week, Marley told SportsLine members that Thiago Santos (-110) would beat Jan Blachowiz by knockout in the main event. That's exactly what happened, as Santos landed a third-round flurry to end the light heavyweight fight and give Marley's followers another easy winner. Also, at the much-anticipated UFC on ESPN 1 two weeks ago, Marley gave followers a strong underdog winner when he accurately predicted Andre Fili (+120) winning by decision over Myles Jury.

Now, with UFC 235 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds, and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

In the main event, Marley knows Jones is eager to build on his UFC legacy, despite a career that has been derailed by various legal issues and failed drug tests. Even so, many observers believe he is the most gifted MMA fighter to ever set foot in the cage. Marley also is aware that Smith has overcome his own share of adversity and stunned UFC fans with several upset victories, including one over Hector Lombard and in his most recent win over Oezdemir as a +150 underdog. His UFC 235 picks for every single fight can be found only at SportsLine

One of his UFC 235 predictions that we'll give away is that Marley is backing rising prospect Johnny Walker (-145) over Misha Cirkunov in a preliminary light heavyweight bout.

"We have seen Cirkunov have a questionable chin and Walker has serious power," Marley told SportsLine. "f he can land one clean time on Cirkunov's chin, I think this fight is over. If this fight goes to the ground, we could be in some trouble, but it is hard to pick against Walker in this spot."

Marley also has strong picks for Smith vs. Jones and Usman vs. Woodley. He's only sharing who to back for every single bout on the UFC 235 fight card over at SportsLine.

Who win Smith vs. Jones and Usman vs. Woodley? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for UFC 235, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $18,000 on MMA in the past nine months alone, and find out.