UFC 235 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Jones vs. Smith, Woodley vs. Usman

Two title fights will headline UFC 235 on Saturday in Las Vegas, and everyone from amateur to professional bettors will be tuned in. Jon "Bones" Jones, who has won all but one of his 23 fights, will put his light heavyweight championship on the line against Anthony Smith at T-Mobile Arena, just off the famed Las Vegas Strip. Smith is 31-13 and, like Jones, stands at 6-foot-4. However, Jones is a -950 favorite (risk $950 to win $100) in the latest Jones vs. Smith odds, while his challenger is at +625 (risk $100 to win $625). The UFC 235 fight card also features Tyron Woodley defending his welterweight strap against Kamaru Usman. Woodley is 19-3-1 and the -170 favorite in the latest Woodley vs. Usman odds, but the latter is an impressive 14-1 for his career. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night and the main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Before you lock in any UFC 235 picks, check out what incomparable MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say. Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past nine months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $18,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge. At UFC Fight Night 145 Prague last week, Marley told SportsLine members that Thiago Santos (-110) would beat Jan Blachowiz by knockout in the main event. That's exactly what happened, as Santos landed a third-round flurry to end the light heavyweight fight and give Marley's followers another easy winner. Also, at the much-anticipated UFC on ESPN 1 two weeks ago, Marley gave followers a strong underdog winner when he accurately predicted Andre Fili (+120) winning by decision over Myles Jury.

Now, with UFC 235 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC 235 odds, and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

In the main event, Marley knows Jones is eager to build on his UFC legacy, despite a career that has been derailed by various legal issues and failed drug tests. Even so, many observers believe he is the most gifted MMA fighter to ever set foot in the cage. Marley also is aware that Smith has overcome his own share of adversity and stunned UFC fans with several upset victories, including one over Hector Lombard and in his most recent win over Oezdemir as a +150 underdog.

One of Marley's UFC 235 predictions we'll give away: Diego Sanchez prevails over Mickey Gall. Sanchez is an underdog at +225 in the current UFC odds.

The winner of Ultimate Fighter 1 is often referred to by Joe Rogan as the best third-round fighter in MMA. His ability to conserve energy in order to make a late push has served Sanchez well during his career. In fact, he's 28-11, with 13 of those wins coming by decision in fights that went the distance.

At age 37, Sanchez certainly isn't the force he once was after starting his career 17-0, but he's coming off a win over Craig White at UFC 228, so there's still plenty of gas left in the tank. Sanchez has won Fight of the Night seven times in his UFC career, tied with Nate Diaz and Frankie Edgar for the most in history.

"Gall has had a pretty easy road so far, including his gimme fight against C.M. Punk. UFC 235 will mark the first time he's facing a legitimate veteran with plenty of high-level experience," Marley told SportsLine. "On his feet, the volume alone from Sanchez should win it as long as he doesn't get KO'd. Gall won't be able to get takedowns, and Sanchez will be the guy on top if the fight hits the ground."

